Union Street Hoops host Paul Oren and the Voice of the Crusaders, Todd Ickow hand out some non-conference grades for Valparaiso while reviewing the Over/Under prop bets from the beginning of the season.

Valparaiso superfan Jeff Safrin joins the pod to talk about the upcoming conference season and what he sees in the Crusaders from the sidelines.

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunesSoundcloud and NWI.com

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Mid-Term Grades & Valley Preview)

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.