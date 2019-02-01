Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Progressing Poorly)

Valparaiso has lost three straight games and the Crusaders face a brutal five-game stretch that could derail the entire season.
The schedule is the least of their problems as Ryan Fazekas and Markus Golder, while both "progressing nicely" from their respective ankle injuries, are still out of action.
NWI Times beat reporter Paul Oren tries to make sense of it all while also breaking down a recent column written by Jeff Goodman where the Stadium reporter says Valparaiso has the worst game atmosphere and facilities in the Valley.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunes, Soundcloud and NWI.com.