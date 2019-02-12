Podcast: Union Street Hoops (Starts and Stops)

It was an exciting week for Valparaiso as the Crusaders went to Illinois State and knocked off the Redbirds in a breakout performance for freshman Javon Freeman-Liberty. More than 5,000 fans packed the Athletics-Recreation Center for a battle against first-place Loyola, and just when it looked as if the Crusaders were ready to reinsert themselves into the Valley race, another elongated scoring drought doomed Valparaiso.
NWI Times beat reporter Paul Oren tries to make sense of where Valparaiso is with six games remaining in the conference season. Plus a deeper look into Freeman-Liberty's freshman season and a story of waiting for Ryan Fazekas.
Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunes, Soundcloud and NWI.com.