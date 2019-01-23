Try 1 month for 99¢
Union Street Hoops

John Kiser arrived on campus as an unheralded walk-on and he quickly became a thorn in the side of one of the best players in Valparaiso history. NWI Times beat reporter Paul Oren takes an in-depth look at Kiser's story in an extension of the piece that ran in Wednesday's Northwest Indiana Times. 

Oren also takes a look at Valparaiso's recent games against Loyola and Northern Iowa, as well as a look ahead to a road contest against Indiana State. 

Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on iTunesSoundcloud and NWI.com

Podcast: Union Street Hoops (The John Kiser Story)
Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.