When audience members step into the Spiegeltent Zazou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in Chicago, they're in for a treat.

Not only a musical and theatrical treat but a culinary one as well.

At Cabaret Zazou, guests watch an energetic theatrical/cirque-like production while enjoying a meal. Creating and delivering that meal for the show is catering company Blue Plate under the direction of its executive chef Jason Haracz.

Cabaret Zazou is part cabaret, part cirque and all around entertaining revue paired with a multi-course dinner experience. The show is currently in an open run.

The menu, which changes seasonally, currently features dishes such as "Caesar's Not Here " Salad; Seasonal Risotto; Pan Seared Salmon; Lemon & Olive Oil Marinated Chicken Breast; Seared Filet Mignon and Jumbo Shrimp; Warm Bittersweet Chocolate Cake and other items.

"For me, it's mainly about seasonality," said Chef Haracz. He said he focuses on offering the best seasonal ingredients such as root vegetables in fall and winter and heirloom tomatoes in June.

Throughout Haracz's career as a chef, including time at the Art Institute of Chicago and Spiaggia, he said he's always stressed the idea of Keep it Simple" when it comes to designing menus and dishes. Haracz has been working with Blue Plate for a year and a half.

Haracz said he became interested in the workings of a restaurant and the culinary field at a young age.

His father previously operated a restaurant in Edison Park where he learned the workings of the business. "I'd go to the restaurant and do dishes," he said, adding he eventually worked on the line. "I worked every station."

Haracz said he's happy to be involved with Cabaret Zazou and creating dishes for a theatrical production.

"It's a cool experience and unique," the chef said.

"We keep it pretty controlled," Haracz said. The kitchen production is streamlined and dishes are "ready" to go on "stage," in a sense, when they are supposed to make their appearance during the course of the show.

"It's essential for us to be original and streamlined in the kitchen," Haracz said.

According to Haracz, "Food is entertainment in a lot of ways. I want to do creative, beautiful and fun dishes," he said.

"The show is extremely creative. Some of the best artists in the world performing in the tent. I want to bring the same artistry to the food," Haracz said.

Among stars performing in Cabaret Zazou are Frank Ferrante, Liz Warfield, James Harkness, Trio Vertex, Viktor Kee and Ulzii Mergen.

FYI: "Cabaret Zazou" is being presented at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets, which include a multi-course meal, are $130-$190 Limited à la carte “show-only” tickets will also be available for $80. Call 312-488-0900 or visit cabaretzazou.com.