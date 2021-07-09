Discarding problem

A club player complained to me about his demanding wife.
"Look at a text exchange we had," he said.
"Wife: Where r u? Me: In the kitchen."
"Wife: Feed the cat: Me: I mean the garage."
"Wife: Bring in the laundry. Me: I'm really in the bathroom."
"Wife: Clean the toilet. Me: I'm in Idaho."
"Wife: Buy potatoes."
"On top of that," my friend said, "she expects flawless defense from me."
Against four hearts, my friend's wife led the ace of clubs and shifted to a diamond. He took the ace and returned a diamond, and West won and led a low diamond.
Spade ruff
"South ruffed with dummy's queen, and I threw a spade," East said. "He drew trumps, took the A-K of spades and ruffed a spade to drop my queen. The jack won his 10th trick.
"My wife was irate. She said I had to 'discard' a trump on the third diamond. That was too tough for me."
West was right, but I wouldn't have been criticizing East. Almost any defense except the one West chose beats four hearts.
Daily question
You hold: S Q 10 7 4 H 8 7 6 D A 2 C Q 10 9 5. Your partner opens one diamond, and the next player overcalls one heart. What do you say?
Answer: This is a position where negative doubles help. By agreement, a double would show enough strength to respond and four cards in spades. (It would also imply length in clubs or diamond support.) A response of one spade would promise five or more spades. Discuss negative doubles with your regular partner.