Discarding problem

A club player complained to me about his demanding wife.

"Look at a text exchange we had," he said.

"Wife: Where r u? Me: In the kitchen."

"Wife: Feed the cat: Me: I mean the garage."

"Wife: Bring in the laundry. Me: I'm really in the bathroom."

"Wife: Clean the toilet. Me: I'm in Idaho."

"Wife: Buy potatoes."

"On top of that," my friend said, "she expects flawless defense from me."

Against four hearts, my friend's wife led the ace of clubs and shifted to a diamond. He took the ace and returned a diamond, and West won and led a low diamond.

Spade ruff

"South ruffed with dummy's queen, and I threw a spade," East said. "He drew trumps, took the A-K of spades and ruffed a spade to drop my queen. The jack won his 10th trick.

"My wife was irate. She said I had to 'discard' a trump on the third diamond. That was too tough for me."

West was right, but I wouldn't have been criticizing East. Almost any defense except the one West chose beats four hearts.