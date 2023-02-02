HAMMOND — Just as they showed some fancy footwork entering the arena, the women and men of nine sororities and fraternities have been making positive strides in their communities.

The city of Hammond paid tribute to the “Divine Nine,” a group of African-American men’s and women’s organizations, Thursday at the Sportsplex at the annual Black History Month celebration.

Honored were Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma and Iota Phi Thea fraternities; and Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho sororities.

Lisa Derico, president of Delta Sigma Theta and a member for 24 years, cited the group’s “sisterhood and the opportunity to really provide service for the community.”

The group’s service projects include youth programs, blood drives, mental health and educational activities.

Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr., who watched as each honored group entered with its own dance or cheer, commented that Hammond’s population, according to the latest census, is 25% Black, 30% Hispanic and 45% white.

Looking over the audience, he said: “This looks like the city of Hammond, very diverse, which is Hammond’s strength.”

The mayor further cited the spirit of people getting along, which “we’re doing in Northwest Indiana and Hammond.”

City Councilman Barry Tyler Jr. D-3rd, a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, said he did not know much about these sororities and fraternities in his youth. As an adult, he learned that despite their differences, they all shared a commitment to service, achievement and to the Black community.

So he joined one for an opportunity to be “part of something bigger than yourself.” Even when faced with challenges, Tyler said, members “show up for one another.”

McDermott and the city’s Department of Community Development, Black History Coalition Committee and Human Relations Commission sponsored the annual celebration.

Ronald Mullins, who chairs the Human Relations Commission, cited efforts nationally to quash Black history observances, including teaching that history in schools.

Mullins cited his great-great-grandfather, Nathan Rice, who was born a slave in 1830 and died in 1901. Mullins makes it a point to recall Rice at family gatherings “to keep alive” that history and heritage.

That heritage, he said, belongs to all races and ethnic groups and should be retained: “All people should have their history taught every day, in every school.”

Some of the organizations have historical backgrounds. Alpha Phi Alpha is the first Greek-lettered organization for Black men, founded in New York in 1906. Alpha Kappa Alpha, founded in Washington in 1908, is the oldest Greek-lettered organization for college-trained African-American women.

Enith Walters, a 34-year member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, said the sorority is about “building bonds and friendships that last forever.”

Walters said her group’s service projects include food and clothing drives, scholarships, voter drives, financial literacy and helping senior citizens.

Council member Katrina Alexander, D-at large, has been a member of Sigma Gamma Rho for 19 years. She enjoys her group “being a blessing to the community.”

Toy drives and scholarships are among its charities.

For Isaac Washington, an Omega Psi Phi member for 13 years, the group “means everything to me. It’s an opportunity to give back to the community.”

Washington said the group holds drives for toys, food and clothing.

Jon Wilson joined Alpha Phi Alpha in 1988, while attending the University of Illinois. “The guys I came in contact with back then are still my closest friends today, kinda like a root support group.”

A 40-year member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Deacon Michael Cummings cited that group’s coat giveaway, holiday meals and baskets, and scholarships.

Cummings appreciates “our service to the city and county, and the camaraderie we share. This is an organization where Black men encourage other Black men and look after each other.”