DJ D-Nice unites during the pandemic, one beat at a time

He began his career in the 1980s with the influential Bronx hip-hop crew Boogie Down Productions and had a solo career but is now known for spinning beats at the hottest parties (he played the afterparty at the final musical event hosted by the Obamas at the White House in 2016). But like most performers, his work came to a halt amid the call for social distancing and worldwide shutdowns to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus.

So that's when he took to Instagram. When he first began playing on the social network last week, he had no professional equipment. He only used his iTunes, pressing play and pause while talking about the songs.

Eventually, he grabbed his actual turntables, and what began with about a couple hundred people exploded into more than 100,000 listening to his nine-hour set on Saturday, and 160,000 joining his six-hour set the following day.

While Jones is no stranger to performing for celebrities or world leaders, he was taken aback when Mrs. Obama’s account joined his performance, freezing him for a moment as he figured out what to play (He went with a “Shining” by DJ Khaled featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z.)