Docking maneuver

Unlucky Louie says that if his ship ever comes in, it will be docked ... by the IRS. Louie assigns all his bad results to bad luck, despite all the evidence.

At today’s four spades, Louie ducked the first club, won the next and led a diamond to dummy’s king. East won, cashed a club and led the king of hearts. Louie took the ace and threw a heart on the queen of diamonds, but he still had a heart loser.

“Maybe you bid too much,” Louie told North.

“No doubt, when you would be declarer,” was the terse reply.

Second trick

At Trick Three, Louie should lead a diamond and play low from dummy. East wins, cashes a club and leads the king of hearts as before, but Louie wins and ruffs a diamond. When East’s ace falls, Louie can draw trumps ending in dummy and discard two hearts on the K-Q of diamonds.

If East followed low to the second diamond, Louie would ruff, lead a trump to dummy and return the king of diamonds. Again, he could set up two heart discards on the diamonds.

Daily question

You hold: S 7 5 2 H K Q 10 D A 10 C K J 10 7 3. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid two clubs and he rebids two diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: You must aim toward 3NT, but you can’t bid notrump yourself. Try two hearts. If partner next bids 2NT, raise. If he bids three clubs or rebids three diamonds, you’ll avoid notrump. If he passes the buck back to you by bidding two spades, you can try 2NT or 3NT; he might hold A 6 3, 7 6, K Q 9 6 5 3, A 2.

