Dollar General coming to Lynwood

LYNWOOD — One of Mayor Jada Curry's top priorities upon taking office earlier this year was to give residents more options to spend their money in the village.

A step was taken in that direction recently when Dollar General broke ground for a store on the southeast corner of Glenwood-Dyer Road and Stony Island Avenue on the village's west side.

"It's a huge win for the village of Lynwood," Curry said at the groundbreaking ceremony. "This is the first national brand that we're bringing to Lynwood, the first of many, and it shows our residents were are committed to economic development.

"But we're also committed to our promise of making sure that Lynwood is self-sustaining and (residents) are able to shop, eat and be entertained here in the village."

Kadas Lewis, a district manager for Dollar General who attended the groundbreaking, said it's uncertain when the store could open but he expects it to happen before the end of the year.

Curry said the store is expected to create 50 jobs, and that applications already are being taken on the Dollar General website.

The Dollar General store is one in a string of projects underway along the Glenwood-Dyer corridor in Lynwood and its western neighbor, Glenwood.