This year marks monumental milestones for Community Healthcare System.

Fifty years ago, September 11, 1973, the first patient was admitted to Community Hospital, then a 104-bed medical surgical facility in Munster.

My grandfather, Donald S. Powers, was a visionary instrumental to the development of Community Hospital. A philanthropist and prominent civic leader, he made it one of his life’s missions to ensure the growing community’s need for premier healthcare close to home was met.

Opening the doors of Community Hospital did not come without extraordinary determination. It took years of work, negotiations and fundraising to bring the hospital to fruition. My grandfather, along with four other land developers, donated 5 acres and their own funds to help build the flagship hospital that now serves as an anchor of the community.

The hospital’s success went on to fuel the development of a multimillion-dollar medical corridor in Northwest Indiana. Today, the area features many of the hospital’s initiatives, including medical office buildings and a medically based fitness center.

In 2001, our mission grew with the creation of Community Healthcare System and the merger of Community Hospital with St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center. These two hospitals each have their own rich history and long-standing ties to the community through the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

In 2019, Community Healthcare System expanded to Crown Point with the construction of Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center, a specialty hospital serving the needs of residents in Lake County.

With the support of some of the area's most talented medical professionals, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System have earned numerous national accreditations and distinguished recognitions for high-quality care and innovative technology.

The first to offer transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in Northwest Indiana, Community Healthcare System’s Structural Heart and Valve team continues to be a leader in this groundbreaking treatment, having performed nearly 750 procedures to date and exceeding national benchmarks in quality and patient outcomes.

Community Hospital, Northwest Indiana’s largest hospital with 454 beds, specializes in advanced cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, mother-baby care and orthopedic treatments. The hospital treats complex stroke with the elite designation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center serving all of northern Indiana. Numerous cancers, cardiovascular as well as neuroscience clinical trials and research are being conducted. In addition, Community Hospital offers Lake County’s only dedicated obstetric emergency department for expectant and postpartum women, staffed 24/7 by specialty nurses and board-certified OB/GYNs.

St. Catherine Hospital, a steward of East Chicago and neighboring communities for nearly a century, was the first to bring polio treatment to Northwest Indiana and performed the first open-heart surgery in our area in 1963. Today, the hospital continues to forge new ground with advanced technology, such as CyberKnife S7 for precise robotic radiation therapy and the SOZO Lymphedema Prevention Program for reduction of secondary lymphedema in cancer survivors. In 2022, St. Catherine Hospital again achieved a five-star rating, the highest ranking possible for overall quality of care from the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a feat only a dozen other Indiana hospitals earned for the year.

Joining Community Hospital in 1973 and marking a half-century of caring for Northwest Indiana is St. Mary Medical Center, which originally was the Hobart extension of St. Mary Mercy Hospital located in Gary. Over the decades, the hospital has evolved to become a nationally recognized health care institution. It is a Center of Excellence for Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, one of only a handful in the state. The hospital also has Joint Commission advanced certification for total hip and knee replacement. In 2022, cardiologists at the hospital became the first in the area to treat carotid artery disease and prevent future strokes using an innovative procedure called transcarotid artery revascularization. The hospital offers the latest technology for robotic-assisted bronchoscopy bringing to residents of Northwest Indiana the minimally invasive Intuitive Ion for lung care and cancer detection.

After opening in 2019, Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center has grown to be recognized among the country’s best for acute rehabilitation care from Newsweek and Statista, most recently earning the distinction as No. 2 in the state.

Community Healthcare System continues to invest resources throughout Northwest Indiana by building new facilities and expanding services. To meet the growing health care needs of our residents, construction is underway for Community Immediate Care Center-Munster, a 32,000-square-foot facility a few blocks south of Community Hospital’s Fitness Pointe. The center is slated to open later this year.

These achievements underscore Community Healthcare System’s dedication to excellence and demonstrate the results of our investment in bringing advanced and compassionate care to Northwest Indiana.

However, I would be remiss if I did not also acknowledge the ongoing challenges facing hospitals across the state.

Emerging from the historic challenges of the pandemic, hospitals across the nation continue to face ongoing demands brought on by workforce shortages, increased costs and a significant rise in patient lengths-of-stay. Unfortunately, many Indiana hospitals are experiencing significant financial pressure according to a new analysis by Kaufman Hall and released by the Indiana Hospital Association.

Additionally, there are continuing hurdles such as navigating the current turbulent health care environment, potentially damaging legislation and unsustainable reimbursement models from CMS and other insurance carriers.

Despite these headwinds, I am confident that Community Healthcare System will continue to shine as a beacon of progress in the ever-changing landscape of Northwest Indiana.