CROWN POINT — Mike Kinch has been making wooden toys for many years. This year he decided to make 100 wooden toys and donate them to Toys for Tots Lake County. Sharon and Greg Burke, coordinators for Toys for Tots Lake County, were pleased with the donation they received.
"We were overwhelmed by the amount of toys, the quality and time it took for him to do this," Sharon Burke said. "We were overwhelmed at the gift. Then when you think of his generosity, that he actually created 100 toys to give to Toys For Tots; it just humbles you so much.
Kinch said he has been making the toys a long time. This is the first year he decided to donate them.
"I love kids, and I have wanted to do this for a long time," Kinch said. "I painted a bunch of the wooden blocks, and the puzzles are also painted."
He calculated that it took him about 50 days at eight hours a day to make the 100 toys he donated. "I already started making more toys for next year," he said. "I have made toys for years, and now my granddaughter is enjoying them. I sell some, and now I am donating them as well."
Kinch said he made sure the toys he made had no small parts and the nails were secure.
"My dad worked with wood and was a builder," Kinch said. "Over the years I have learned from books, but I change things up a little bit." Kinch has his own business called Wooden Dreams.