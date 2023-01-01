Don't bypass St. Joseph during the winter season

In this most Instagrammable city in Southwest Michigan, the most photographed shot has to be the St. Joseph Northern Pier Lighthouse which has its many moments of fame.

It even made an appearance on the front page of the New York Times with its elevated catwalk connecting to a 35-foot tower, and inner lighthouse topped with an octangular tower. But interestingly enough, the Times photo wasn’t taken on a beautiful beach day or while boats, their sails aloft, travel past the piers as the sunset turned the sky shades of orange and pink but in the winter, when ice and snow swath the historic structures.

In other words, don’t write off this Lake Michigan summer destination now that winter is here because there’s still a lot to experience from the upcoming 2023 Chili Tour followed by the ever popular Beer Fest, and then the long running Ice Fest where both professional and amateur artists sculpt huge blocks of ice into a variety of fantastic shapes. And that’s just a start.

But first a little history.

Once known as “The wedding capital of the Midwest,” lax laws regarding age, waiting periods and residency made St. Joseph the destination for couples wanting a quickie marriage. Indeed, one wedding purportedly was finalized in 30 seconds. That’s barely enough time to say, “I do.”

There are no stats on how long these marriages lasted but at least four streamers made the four hour passage across Lake Michigan from Chicago every Sunday alone. Those staying the night could choose from the many grand hotels overlooking the lake, take a mineral bath, walk the brick-lined streets of the downtown, and enjoy the rides and boardwalk attractions of Silver Beach Amusement Park that fronted Silver Beach.

Of course, that was over a century ago but much remains. The streets are still brick and the downtown’s eclectic shops are housed in Victorian-era commercial buildings. You may no longer be able to purchase a hat from a milliner but there certainly are other offerings to peruse including Forever Books, an indie bookstore which hosts frequent author signings, several candy and ice cream shops including Kilwin’s, Chocolate Cafe, and the newest to open, Sweet Haven, art galleries like Chartreuse and Gallery on the Alley, The Toy Store for educational and unique playthings, and Glik’s and DK Boutique for clothing. And in keeping with history, G&M Variety with its wood floors and an assortment of just about everything is an authentic old-time dime store.

Those with animals expecting a gift or two should stop by FuzzyButz Pet Bakery. Note that St. Joseph is a pet friendly city with many businesses setting out bowls of water for pets to lap up and Lake Bluff Park, with its panoramic views of the water, has free pet poop bag dispensers. Starting in December and going until Wednesday Feb. 15, the park is alight with over one million lights.

The carousel animals from the amusement park were packed up and sold when it closed decades ago but some have returned and the merry-go-round is whirling again at the Silver Beach Center below the bluff. Also part of the complex is the Curious Kids’ Discovery Zone with its garden rooftop. The latter, geared towards children ages 1 to 12, has such interactive exhibits as the Wave Table, where children lean by controlling the power of waves, the 25-foot high Lighthouse Kids’ Climbing Tower lets kids be a lighthouse keeper, and the Water Tower with its 15 different activities.

On Jan. 27, the annual Chili Tour is a great way to sample different variations of the dish available at local businesses. The cost of a ticket is just $5.

Tickets go fast for the Beer Fest which takes place the following day which of course makes sense as it’s a way to try the local craft beers from local breweries. If wine’s more your thing, State Street is home to several tasting rooms including Lazy Ballerina, a woman-owned winery, White Pine, and Baroda Founders. It’s a somewhat different taste, but the Olive Cart is the place for all things olive oils in such flavors as basil lemongrass, blood orange, garlic chili, and artichoke garlic and Balsamic vinegars. The tasting room at this spacious store also sells jams, jellies, mustards, bread and meal kits—think jambalaya and bacon and corn chowder, pastas and sauces, glazes, barbecue and Thai sauces and more.

Grab a latte at Forte, an award-winning coffee shop, real bagels at Broad Street Café, breakfast or lunch at Caffe Tosi’s, a burger at the Buck (then check out State Street Meats--their gourmet butcher shop and deli next door), or dinner at the Boulevard, a restaurant overlooking Lake Michigan.

Stop by the Krasl Art Center opposite of Lake Bluff Park for the latest exhibit and to admire the outdoor sculptures.

Take a walk south on State Street, past the large homes dating back to the 1800s that were built by the movers and shakers of yore. Many have signage in front, detailing the home’s history.

One block over, on Main Street, The Market is a 9,000 square-foot indoor, year-round farmers market with a large common area for hanging out and eating surrounded by a variety of vendors including the Community Tap Room, a gathering place with 18 taps for dispensing local craft beers and such libations as ciders, hard seltzers, cocktails, wines, Dad’s Farm and Café where you can stock up on local produce, milk in a bottle (so much better than the white stuff that comes in plastic jugs), and indulge in such fare as their Taco Tuesdays, shrimp and grits, sandwiches, salads, soups, and vegan offerings. Other shops include Wild Ginger for flowers and gifts, the Tea Annex that offers teas, spices, and gourmet food products, Nola Rouge for Cajun-Creole food, the St. Joe Wine Shoppe, and The Cheese Lady where there are more than one hundred cheeses to choose from.

So bundle up and hit the road, even with snow it’s still the ultimate Instagrammable destination.

For more information: 269-985 1111; stjoetoday.com