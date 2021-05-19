Don't quote me

"All the 'fake news' and false quotes are going to ruin the internet," Cy the Cynic complained to me in the club lounge.

"Who is saying that?" I asked.

"According to Wikipedia," Cy shrugged, "Thomas Edison said it."

You can't believe everything you read about certain bridge "rules." In today's deal, West led a spade against 3NT, and declarer won and led a club from dummy. East followed with the nine, thereby allowing South to make his game. When South's queen won, he led another club and played low from dummy, bringing down the ace. He won the spade return and had 11 tricks: five clubs and two of everything else.

Suspicion

Defenders often play "second hand low," but any so-called rule must be viewed with suspicion. East won't beat 3NT if South's clubs are Q-x-x, so East should assume they are Q-x.

Then East prevails by putting up the ace on the first club and returning a spade. The clubs are blocked, and dummy's only entry is removed. South wins only seven tricks.

