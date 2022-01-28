Don't worry: 'Be Happy' aims to improve access to pediatric behavioral health care

With only six per 100,000 children, Indiana is experiencing a “severe shortage” of child and adolescent psychiatrists — ranking it in the bottom five among all states.

For Dr. Rachel Yoder, a Crown Point native and assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the Indiana University School of Medicine, it’s a troubling statistic that is just the tip of the iceberg.

“In addition to insufficient providers, many families have difficulty accessing care due to difficulty getting time off work and school, cost of care, difficulty navigating insurance reimbursement or lack of insurance, difficulty prioritizing seeking care among meeting other basic needs and discomfort or uncertainty with the idea of seeking mental health care,” she said.

For many patients, their primary care providers are the logical initial access point to receiving mental health care. Yet these providers often lack the training or support to assess or treat youths’ mental health disorders independently, she said.

This can result in both under- and over-prescription of medications, delays in receiving appropriate care leading to worsening symptoms, and other potentially harmful and costly outcomes, Yoder said.

That’s where the Indiana Behavioral Health Access Program for Youth, called “Be Happy,” can help. The program, of which Yoder serves as co-director, resides within IU School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and is a child psychiatry access program specifically for pediatric primary care providers.

The program aims to improve Hoosier families’ access to best practice pediatric behavioral health care across the state by supporting health care providers in their local communities with guidance from psychiatric specialists.

“(Primary care providers) generally have very good relationships with their patients who trust them, and PCPs care deeply for these patients,” Yoder said. “By supporting them through this program, we’re able to provide immediate, evidence-based care to patients quickly and in a location where they feel comfortable and can often more easily access care.”

Since launching in the summer of 2019, the grant-funded program has taken more than 1,100 calls from primary care providers throughout the state.

“The provider first speaks with our coordinator, who gets a brief synopsis of the question,” said Zachary Adams, an assistant professor and licensed clinical psychologist in the IU School of Medicine Department of Psychiatry.

If the question is about resources, the coordinator provides that information.

“For additional consultation questions, the coordinator contacts an on-call child and adolescent psychiatrist who calls the provider back within the hour or at a preferred time,” Adams said.

Calls generally revolve around the next best steps in mental health care for a patient, he said.

“This may involve questions about how to best guide families dealing with a child’s behavior problems at home or school, the most appropriate type of therapy to pursue, the consideration of use of a medication, what to do if a medication is not helping or causes side effects, how to identify and respond to suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and other situations commonly encountered in the primary care setting,” he said.

While the program has more than 580 enrolled providers, as of November 2021, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties had fewer than 10 providers each. As a Northwest Indiana native, Yoder said she hopes to see the program grow in the Region.

“We want to be sure Indiana primary care providers in all corners of the state know that they have free, same-day access to consultations with Riley child and adolescent psychiatrists,” she said.

A Health Resources and Services Administration grant will fund the program through 2026. The program also recently received additional funding for enhanced Be Happy services through a gift from the Irsay Family to the Riley Children’s Foundation, Yoder said.

The IU Child and Adolescent Mental Health Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes (ECHO) is a one-hour virtual program that involves a brief, applied presentation on a child and adolescent mental health topic, followed by a case-based discussion. This Project ECHO model is an evidence-based distance learning approach developed for healthcare providers and built on the core principle of case-based learning, she said.

“One goal of the program is to create a community of practice where community-based PCPs and behavioral health specialists can learn from each other to improve the overall quality of care in Indiana,” Yoder said.

Providers who are interested in participating can register for this free CME/CE opportunity at camhecho.iu.edu.

