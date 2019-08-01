Tournaments always afford blackjack players a great opportunity to put their skills to the test under competitive conditions.
Fact is, blackjack tournaments are a rarity in the Region. When they do come along, they give lovers of the game a chance to compete against not only the dealer, as it is with all house-banked games, but also one another.
Blue Chip Casino, Hotel, & Spa in Michigan City, Indiana, is putting competitive blackjack in the spotlight during the month of August with “Blazin’ Blackjack” tournaments that are designed to be fun, affordable, and a chance for players to win some serious prize money.
The tournaments are scheduled every Wednesday (August 7, 14, 21, and 28) in Pit 4 on the main casino floor in proximity to the property’s dedicated poker room.
The best news for participants is that the buy-in is a modest $25. All of the buy-ins will be distributed as prize money. Throw in the fact that Blue Chip is kicking an extra $1,000 into the prize pool each week and you have the makings of a really good time.
The creator of the tournaments is Blue Chip’s assistant general manager, Bret Cox, who acknowledged that the timing was right to try something different.
“We wanted to do something for our table games players,” Cox said. “The tournaments are something that can attract attention from players in the Region. If the response is there, we will consider continuing them.”
The logistics of the Wednesday events limit each tournament to the first 84 players who register. A full tournament will require four tables for the competition to play out. There will be three preliminary rounds and one final round. Each round will consist of 14 hands.
The games will be played out of six-deck shoes according to Blue Chip house blackjack rules.
With a full tournament, each preliminary will match seven players at each of the four tables.
The final table will consist of the top two players from each preliminary round and one wild card player randomly drawn from the pool of remaining players.
The prize pool will be distributed with 50 percent to the winner, 30 percent to second place, and 20 percent to third place.
That means for a $25 investment, blackjack players will not only experience the fun of competing against one another under tournament conditions, they’ll have a chance to compete for some significant prize money. It’s a win-win.
Players who are interested in competing in any or all of the tournaments will be able to register starting at 3 p.m. (CDT) on each tournament day. The competition begins at 6 p.m.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: The “Mychoice Mysummer” giveaway will continue on Fridays in August at the East Chicago casino. The grand prize is a Mercedes-Benz SLC Roadster. You will also have the opportunity to win a share of $200,000 in free slot play which will be awarded throughout the promotion. Drawings are held hourly from 6 to 9 p.m. on promotion days. Earn entries based on tier level. Receive additional entries for every 50 tier points earned playing slots and table games. The grand finale and Mercedes-Benz car giveaway will take place on Aug. 30 at a special 10 p.m. drawing.
BLUE CHIP: Start earning entries for the “Summer Gas Giveaway” promotion today (Thursday, Aug. 1) and your chance to win gas for a year. The date for the drawings is Friday, Aug. 16, from 7 to 10 p.m. On promotion day there will be three winners of $200 gas cards hourly from 7 to 9 p.m. At the 10 p.m. drawing, $3,000 gas cards will be awarded to two lucky winners. B Connected player’s club members receive one complimentary entry into the drawings. Earn additional entries through the day of the promotion playing slots and table games. You’ll earn one entry for every 20 tier credits Thursdays through Sundays and 10 entries for every 20 tier credits Mondays through Wednesdays. Be sure to claim bonus entries based on your card level at a kiosk on Mondays, Aug. 5 and 12.
FOUR WINDS: A salute to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, owners of the Four Winds Casino destinations in New Buffalo, South Bend, Dowagiac, and Hartford, for announcing a new W Club program players card exclusively for all active and retired U.S. military veterans. Members will receive 10 percent off at all retail outlets and 20 percent off at all dining venues at all four locations. In addition, on Memorial Day, Patriot’s Day, and Veteran’s Day, members will receive a 50 percent discount at The Buffet or 25 percent off at Timbers Fast Food & Deli, Hard Rock Café or Kankakee Grille.
“This reward program for the U.S. Military is our way of saying thank you to those who have served this country,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer at Four Winds Casinos.
For complete details and to join the Four Winds Veterans Card program, veterans and active duty U.S. military members are invited to visit the W Club promotions booth at any Four Winds destination. Participants must be 21 years of age or older.
MAJESTIC STAR: The Gary property’s BMW Giveaway promotion starts Friday (Aug. 2) and will continue every Friday during the month of August. On the days of the promotion, two winners will be selected every 30 minutes from 7 to 9:30 p.m. to be awarded $250 in Promo Cash. At a weekly 10 p.m. drawing one winner will receive $5,000 in Promo Cash. On Friday, Aug. 30, the 10 p.m. drawing winner will receive a 2019 BMW X1 sDrive 28i. Majestic Rewards player’s club members earn tier-based entries throughout the promotion. All player’s club members receive one bonus entry for every 25 points earned.