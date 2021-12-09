Drama Group closes 2021 with acclaimed ‘Sweat’

MaryEllen Fawk, director of Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s “Sweat,” sees a valuable lesson to be learned from the award-winning drama.

“Even though it can be a struggle at times, there’s’ that old saying of ‘pick yourself up, dust yourself off and start all over again,’” she said. “There’s a lot of that going on in this, and people fight it and they don’t want it and it’s upsetting to people who do it, but sometimes we have to do it for the lifestyle we see ourselves fitting into.”

Running through Dec. 12, “Sweat” tells the story of a group of friends residing in a struggling steel town in Pennsylvania. Their relationships amongst each other are put to the test and tempers are flared as their factory begins laying off workers and employees begin picketing their employer.

“Sweat” was penned by playwright Lynn Nottage, who received a Pulitzer Prize for her 2009 drama “Ruined” and whose CV includes acclaimed works such as “By the Way," "Meet Vera Stark” and “Intimate Apparel.”