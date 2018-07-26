Liz Yerkovich, director and choreographer of Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s “Fame – The Musical,” has an idea why the tale of young aspiring actors, dancers and musicians remains a hit after more than 35 years.
“Everyone who's ever wanted to be involved in musical theater can still relate to these stories today, and that’s why I think it's held its ground,” she said.
Opening July 27 and running through Aug. 5 at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre, “Fame” looks at the highs and lows, both onstage and off, endured by a group of students from the High School for the Performing Arts in New York City in the late '70s and early '80s.
Created by American stage and screenwriter David De Silva, “Fame” was a hit with audiences when it first graced the big screen in 1980 and received a pair of Academy Awards – Best Song for the title track and Best Original Score the following year.
Since its release, “Fame” has been adapted for the small screen as both drama and reality television shows, and in 2009, “Fame” was remade for the big screen. The first stage production of “Fame” premiered in Miami in 1988 and found success off-Broadway 15 years later.
“Fame – The Musical” has also proven a hit with audiences throughout the globe, from London’s West End to as far away as China, Poland and South Korea over the last three decades.
For Drama Group’s production of “Fame,” Yerkovich assembled a cast of nearly three dozen area thesps, singers and dancers.
Yerkovich admitted that some members of her cast took time to appreciate the near four decade-old dance, music and wardrobe performed and worn for her production.
Yerkovich also described Drama Group’s “Fame” as “the most demanding show” she has ever helmed in terms of choreography.
“Most shows have three big dance numbers, and ‘Fame’ has 10 huge, five- to seven-minute numbers,” she said. “That’s a lot to retain, and my cast is just doing a great job.”
Next up for Drama Group is a production of the musical “Sister Act,” scheduled to open at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre Oct. 12.