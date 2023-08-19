MICHIGAN CITY — Drive Clean Indiana, Indiana’s sole U.S. Department of Energy designated Clean Cities Coalition, hosts its annual conference and expo Wednesday at Blue Chip Casino.

The event will be held in the casino's Stardust Event Center in Michigan City. It will be preceded by a Tuesday welcome reception offering an exclusive opportunity for attendees to connect and engage.

The Drive Clean Indiana annual conference and expo has established itself as a premier event, drawing over 300 industry leaders, elected officials, and stakeholders from across the Midwest.

This year's conference will shine a spotlight on the achievements of Drive Clean Indiana's members in advancing sustainable transportation methodologies, particularly in the realms of alternative fuel and electric vehicle adoption, along with infrastructure installation.

"Our annual meeting celebrates the successes of our members in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and petroleum usage while educating and inspiring others to take action as well," said Carl Lisek, Executive Director of Drive Clean Indiana.

"It's a testament to the dedication and collaborative efforts of our partners that we've been able to achieve such remarkable milestones."

The event will encompass a full day of breakout sessions, networking opportunities with industry leaders and elected officials, and a showcase of the latest sustainable transportation technologies.

Attendees can also expect to gain insights into various grant funding opportunities available for future projects aimed at promoting cleaner transportation solutions.

A highlight of the conference will be the recognition of Indiana fleets that have made significant strides in reducing emissions and promoting sustainability. These accomplishments underscore the commitment of Indiana communities and businesses to making a positive impact on the environment and public health.

One of the key features of this year's event will be a panel discussion centered around hydrogen and biofuels. Led by BP, the panel will explore the potential of these alternative fuels and their role in our transition to a more sustainable energy landscape.

"We are excited to bring together thought leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who are driving change in the transportation sector," Lisek said. "By showcasing successes and sharing knowledge, we are contributing to a cleaner, greener future for our communities."

Registration for the conference is now open. Interested participants can secure their spot by visiting the official website at www.drivecleanindiana.org.

About Drive Clean Indiana

Drive Clean Indiana is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization managed by Legacy Environmental Services, Inc., an Indiana Certified Women’s Business Enterprise, and serves the entire state of Indiana. Designated as the 71st Clean Cities coalition on June 15, 1999, Drive Clean Indiana is one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s more than 75 Clean Cities coalitions and is the only Clean Cities coalition in the state of Indiana.

The organizations support the nation’s energy and economic security by building partnerships to advance affordable domestic transportation fuels, energy efficient mobility systems and other fuel-saving technologies and practices. Learn more at www.drivecleanindiana.org.