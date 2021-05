Driver jumps from car before it crashes into Valpo business, police say

VALPARAISO — A driver told police that the accelerator of her vehicle became stuck Tuesday night before she jumped out and watched as it crashed into Blythe's Sports Shop at 2810 Calumet Ave.

"Upon arrival, the vehicle was found to have entered the structure, causing a vehicle size hole in the west side of the brick facade," Valparaiso police said.

The driver, who was not identified by police and not charged, reportedly told them the accelerator became struck as she entered traffic on Calumet Avenue from Roosevelt Road.

She was able to slow the vehicle as she entered the nearby commercial parking lot, which provided her the opportunity to jump out as it crossed over the grass easement, police said.

The unoccupied vehicle then accelerated again and crashed through the wall of the business.

Police were called out to the site at 7:45 p.m.

No one from the store was immediately available Wednesday morning for comment, but it appears from an online posting that the business was open at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported and total damage was estimated between $50,000 and $100,000, police said.

