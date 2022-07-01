Dulce Jul 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Theft suspects strike in Schererville parking lots, police warn Police said the criminal activity had been ongoing Wednesday morning and afternoon throughout town. U.S. Steel to cut jobs, end steelmaking operations at Granite City Works as it looks to bolster iron ore supplies "It is another tale in a long string of betrayals by the company, which now has permanently closed nearly two thirds of the assets it acquired from National Steel along with other acquisitions." Valpo man accused of having sex with 15-year-old co-worker, court records show "Victim 1 recalled taking a picture of Nova as he was putting his pants on," a charging document reads. New era for school choice in Indiana begins Monday Parents and guardians of Indiana children with disabilities can take advantage of a new state program giving them total control over their child's education funding. Valpo-area dad finds kids naked with babysitter; family friend charged, police say "After the children were dressed, (the father) approached Jerry (Palmer) and told him, 'if I find out there was any foul play, I'll (expletive) kill you," according to a newly-filed charging document. Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want. Man found shot to death in idling car, police say Shelton T. Curtis, of Valparaiso and formerly of Gary, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a still-idling Kia Forte parked in the 2200 block of Maryland Street, officials said. Man arrested on charges he repeatedly molested middle school-age girl David Garcia Jr., 30, made an initial appearance on two counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Man with a gun shot by Gary officer, police say During the encounter, the officer "was forced to discharge his weapon, striking the male," said Lt. Dawn Westerfield, Gary Police public information officer. UPDATE: Man dies after going into waves to help teen in distress, officials say "She made it out with the assistance of lifeguards from (Indiana) Dunes State Park, but he got sucked under," an official said.