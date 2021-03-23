Duneland School Corp. earns 76 medals at state competition

CHESTERTON — A total of 52 students from Chesterton Middle and Chesterton High Schools represented the Duneland School Corp. at the ISSMA Solo & Ensemble Event for Vocal and Piano held virtually this year.
The students, under the direction of Laura Gorski and Kristin Morris, earned a total of 76 medals - 75 gold medals and one silver medal.
The following students were awarded a state gold medal for their vocal solo performance: Jayne Bartlett, Lauren Bolla, Brianna Condes, Ian Condes, Emma Kitchel, Grace Pace, and Caleb Van Nevel.
Gold medals awarded for vocal solo performances: Kathleen Coleman, Ava Cunningham, Alice Fancher, Mia Larimer, Amber Lohman, Zoe Lucas, Jane Maddex, Emerson McCready, Natalie McGrogan, Baylee Parrott, Karleigh Pawlysyn, Aleksa Sorgic, Ella Taylor, and Audelia Westerlund.
Gold medals awarded for piano solo performances: Emmalise Adcock, Adrian Dooley, and Conner Smenyak.
Gold medals awarded for vocal ensemble performances: Hannah Armstrong, Sydney Baranko (2 ensembles), Madelin Billings (2 ensembles), Lauren Bolla (2 ensembles), Lilly Boyter, Lauren Bromley (2 ensembles), Annabell Bulger, Kathleen Coleman, Brianna Condes, Ian Condes;
Also Anna Fletcher (2 ensembles), Noah Fletcher (2 ensembles), Abby Foster, Addison Glossinger, Tristan Howell (2 ensembles), Mara Huneryager, Anais Juliano (2 ensembles), Isabella Kelly, Emma Kitchel (2 ensembles), Lauren Kroft;
Also Amber Lohman, Jane Maddex, Chloe McGowan, Gannon Michna (2 ensembles), Addison Mitchell, Peyton Moskalick, Geneva Nelson, Larkin Newton, Baylee Parrott, Karleigh Pawlysyn;
Also Kylia Peterson, Rosa Schmahl, Aleksa Sorgic, Ella Taylor, Carmen Thomas, Caleb Van Nevel, Taryn Wellensiek, Oliver Wilgocki (2 ensembles), and Christopher Woods (2 ensembles).
Silver medals for vocal solo performances went to Genene Engels.