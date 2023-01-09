Dunes Learning Center receives grant from National Park Foundation

The educational nonprofit plans to use the grant to expand its "Walk Through Time" experience, a program that teaches fourth- through sixth-graders about the history of the area, from first settlement to the present. The goal is to reach more students.

"Over the years we have learned that teachers do not have a lot of resources to connect Indiana state standards with local history and the unique environment of the Indiana Dunes," Erin Crofton, education director at Dunes Learning Center, said in a news release. "This program will be especially beneficial for fourth-grade students as they study Indiana history throughout the school year."