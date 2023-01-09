 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dunes Learning Center receives grant from National Park Foundation

Indiana Dunes named one of the best National Parks in the country

Indiana Dunes National Park spans 15 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline and 15,000 acres of forests, bogs, wetlands, dune and swale, oak and savannah and other diverse habitats.

 Joseph S. Pete

CHESTERTON — Dunes Learning Center, Indiana Dunes National Park's education partner, has received a $30,000 grant from the National Park Foundation, the organization announced Friday.

The educational nonprofit plans to use the grant to expand its "Walk Through Time" experience, a program that teaches fourth- through sixth-graders about the history of the area, from first settlement to the present. The goal is to reach more students.

"Over the years we have learned that teachers do not have a lot of resources to connect Indiana state standards with local history and the unique environment of the Indiana Dunes," Erin Crofton, education director at Dunes Learning Center, said in a news release. "This program will be especially beneficial for fourth-grade students as they study Indiana history throughout the school year."

Indiana Dunes National Park

