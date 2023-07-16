Director Lauren Katz is enjoying working with Dunes Summer Arts Theatre in Michigan City this season.

Katz is the director of "Tick...Tick...Boom!." continuing to July 16, at Dunes Summer Arts Theatre.

"This is my second summer show with Dunes Summer Arts Theatre," said Katz, who worked with the venue last year.

Katz said she knew Dunes artistic director Steve Scott from working with him in Chicago on various productions.

"I love Steve. And I had a great time working at the theater. I'm excited to be back," said Katz.

The show "Tick...Tick...Boom!" is a pop musical by Jonathan Larson of "Rent" fame. It tells the story of aspiring composer Jon who is celebrating his 30th birthday and takes a look at where his life and career are going and whether he's making the right decisions. Dunes Summer Arts Theatre's show stars Max DeTogne, Lili Galluzzo and Khyel Roberson.

Katz said she's always loved "Tick...Tick...Boom" and is happy to direct it.

"It's a story that is really relatable, especially right now," Katz said. She said it deals with questions all of us have asked about our lives and about "how to make the most of the time we have left" and to follow your passion.

Katz said she loves the Dunes Summer Arts Theatre and working with artistic director Steve Scott is always rewarding.

"I will follow Steve anywhere," Katz said.

Katz added the staff, cast and crew at Dunes is like a close-knit family.

The next show to be presented at Dunes Summer Arts Theatre will be "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," opening July 28. For more information, visit DunesArt.org.

