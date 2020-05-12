Dyer breaks ground on new fire station

"It's going to be very functional, and it'll fit in nicely with the park," DeGiulio said.

An emergency signal will be installed near the station that will control traffic from 213th Street and the Briar Ridge entrance and exit — a similar signal is installed on West 93rd Avenue and Civic Drive in St. John.

The fire station is the first of many projects slated for the area, with the town looking to build another ball field and a concession stand at Central Park within the next year, DeGiulio said.

"The plan is we'll have girls softball located out of North Gate into Central Park by fall of 2021," he said, adding: "There's gonna be a lot of construction going on out here over the next couple of years."

By summer 2021, DeGiulio said work on the north half of Central Park will be complete.

Town Council President Mary Tanis said the new station is good for all Dyer residents.

"We have looked at this fire station for a long time and realized that we needed to do something to improve and this just solidifies it because it incorporates not only the fire department, but the police department has something to do with it, and the park department as well," Tanis said.