Dyer teen taking her rodeo skills to a national level

"The rodeo is a tight community," Sean Gregerson said.

Kaitlyn, who will be a senior at Lake Central High School, also excels in her studies and qualified as a National Merit finalist.

After high school graduation next year, she has plans to go on to college, with Purdue University as one possibility.

"I'd like to become a genetic engineer," Kaitlyn said of her career choice.

She also works part-time as a dog walker, spending some four hours a day at the Berger stable where her horses, Pocket and Preacher, are housed.

"She's there all the time," Julie Gregerson said of her daughter.

Pam Berger, owner of the stable, has become a long-time friend, and her daughter, Kayla Berger, has been instrumental in Kaitlyn's training for the national rodeos, the Gregerson family said.

In addition to two horses, Kaitlyn also takes care of other family pets, including lizards.

Kaitlyn and her mom, along with Pocket and Preacher, will be heading out of the area Sunday to take part in the 2020 National Little Britches Finals Rodeo, scheduled for July 7 to 12 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.