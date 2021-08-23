Early conclusion

Cy the Cynic says that the world needs a safety net for people who keep jumping to conclusions. Plan your play, but before you proceed, be sure it's logically sound.

Today's West led a fourth-highest six of diamonds against 3NT. Declarer concluded that West was likely to hold the king, so declarer finessed with dummy's queen, hoping for at least one overtrick. He earned an undertrick instead. East took the king and returned a diamond to dummy's ace, and when South passed the nine of clubs next, West won and took the J-10 and his fifth diamond.

Risk

South's logic was flawed. The contract was at risk only if West had five diamonds, but if he held K-J-10-6-3, he almost surely would have led the jack. Since East was marked with at least one diamond honor, South should put up the ace on the first diamond, then finesse in clubs.

If West had the king of clubs, and his diamonds were, say, K-10-8-6-3, South would still make his game.

This week: the first trick.

Daily question

You hold: S 7 6 5 4 2 H 10 6 4 D A Q C J 9 3. Your partner opens one heart. The next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: Bid two hearts. You confirm a trump fit and define your strength. If you ask me about the chance of missing a superior fit in spades, I will reply that at this level, it is not possible to tell whether playing at spades, if a spade fit exists, might be better. It is correct to make a single bid that accurately describes your hand.

