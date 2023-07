HAMMOND — A report of gunfire in East Chicago two years ago resulted this week in a 30-year-old Chicago man being sentenced in federal court to 37 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Darius Dudley was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, Johnson said.

"In July 2021, law enforcement responded to shots fired call in the 4800 block of Northcote Avenue in East Chicago," according to court documents. "Upon arrival, Dudley was observed in possession of a semi-automatic pistol."

"The pistol had an extended magazine and a machinegun conversion device attached to it," officials said. "The machinegun conversion made the pistol capable of firing multiple shots with a single pull of the trigger."

UPDATE: Murder charge filed in Wednesday's vehicular death of Indiana state trooper "This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

"Dudley’s criminal history revealed that he has prior felony convictions for burglary, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and as such is prohibited from possessing the firearm in this case," Johnson said.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Indiana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force; and the East Chicago Police Department.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Aaron Bernal Adam Langham Amanda Stoddard Amir Jones Andre Gilbert Andrell Murphy Anthony Radusin Beverley Ware Bianca Erwin Chauncey Jordan Daniel Haywood David Brown Jr. David Parchem Daymar Webb Derrick Ivy Elijah Dillon-Bombin Eudora North Florence Flewellen Freddie Holman Jahir Villaruel Lizarde Jamar Davis Jamie Anderson Jason Lucas Johnny Neal Juliana Likes Kory Johnson Latoya Burns Marcus Veal Nathaniel Carnegie Nicholas Gott Nichole Hardesty Oshannay Gibson Patrice Williams Prince Raggs Roy Wade Shauen Pearce Thomas Arnold Thomas Stewart Tory Hatcher Tristen Walden Tyler Wright Yader Castillo Gonzalez Yasmin Santos-Morales