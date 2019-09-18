EAST CHICAGO — A unanimous decision by the The Board of School Trustees of the School City of East Chicago has elevated longtime East Chicago educator Dee-Etta Wright to the position of superintendent.
The position had been vacant following the resignation of former Superintendent Paige McNulty on Aug. 21, although Tamara Pol, director of Special Education for East Chicago Schools, had been serving as acting superintendent.
An interim superintendent contract was approved by the School Board at Wednesday's meeting, but terms of the agreement with Wright were not announced.
Wright is certainly no stranger to the district, having taught at East Chicago Central High School for 25 years.
School Board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange said Wright then served as principal at Block Middle School for two years.
"During her tenure, she did see improvement of the scores there," Hernandez-Orange said.
Wright would go on to serve as principal at E.C. Central High School in 2018 for one year after her time at the middle school.
Wright holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Northwest and two master's degrees, according to Hernandez-Orange.
She said the board is pleased to have the opportunity to work with Wright "to continue to move the district forward."
The room full of people that filled the administration meeting room applauded when the vote for Wright was taken and also when Hernandez-Orange thanked Pol for her contributions.
Wright took her seat and addressed the board and audience, giving thanks for their support.
"I pledge that I'm going to do the best job that I can possibly do for the School City of East Chicago," Wright said. "I'm committed to East Chicago."
Wright said she is looking forward to working with all school administrators, as well as teachers and the teacher's union.
"And I'm also looking forward to collaborating with the community key stakeholders," Wright said. "I believe that it takes a village. None of us can do this alone, but as long as we keep our focus on our students I believe that we can do great things in this district."
Growth in scores and retention of teachers were two goals Wright identified.
She also said she will be visible in school buildings.
"Just know that I'm there to support each and every one of you in our endeavors to make sure that our school district will grow and flourish," Wright said.
She asked for prayers and patience.
"We have a lot of things that we need to work on, but we are going to get them done and we're going to do it well," Wright said.