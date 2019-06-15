Country Music Highway is another name for U.S. 23 in Eastern Kentucky. It’s a National Scenic Byway that was named as a tribute to country music stars from an area from Greenup County to Lechter County.
One of the biggest names to come from the area is Loretta Lynn. Her younger sister, Crystal Gale, also had success as a country music singer.
Loretta Lynn’s Homeplace, Butcher Hollow near Van Lear, is open to the public with guided tours to get a look at her rags-to-riches story of going from a poor upbringing as a coal miner’s daughter to one of country music’s most legendary singers.
Also nearby along U.S. 23 is Paintsville, which offers antique and collectible shopping and the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum, featuring exhibits on country artists who have come from the area.
It also has the world’s largest pedestrian bridge, the Forest & Maxie Preston Memorial Pedestrian Bridge. Chris Stapleton is another big country name to come from Eastern Kentucky. He grew up just outside Paintsville in Staffordsville.
The Bird House in the town of Louisa makes for a fun stop to grab a bite and look at country music memorabilia and giant guitars. Also in Louisa is the birthplace of Fred M. Vinson, who was the 53rd U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and the 13th Chief Justice of the United States.
Ashland is the former home of the Judds and Billy Ray Cyrus. Cyrus’ hit "Achy Breaky Heart" was recorded at the Paramount Arts Center, located in Ashland’s downtown.
The Kentucky Highlands Museum is a regional historical museum showcasing everything from military history to country music to river navigation. Stop in at the Ashland/Boyd County tourism office in downtown Ashland and pick up a historical tour pamphlet for a self-guided walking or driving tour.
The very well-detailed guide gives you step-by-step directions on 30 historical houses, churches, buildings and other sites, including Indian Mounds at the corner of 17th Street and Bath Avenue, the Paramount Theatre and several stately homes dating back to the late 1800s.
Elkhorn City was once the home of country singer Patty Loveless and boasts a zipline, railroad museum and the Pine Mountain State Scenic Trail, which stretches along the mountains and currently has 60 completed miles of hiking trails.
Other notable singers from the area include Keith Whitley, Ricky Skaggs, Tyler Childers, Tom T. Hall and Dwight Yoakam.
Throughout the Eastern Kentucky, you’ll find beautiful scenery, countless fishing holes, musical entertainment venues, white water rafting auto racing and some fun festivals.
The Daniel Boone National Forest and Red River Gorge Geological Area offer much in the way of outdoor recreation and are known for unusual rock formations, natural stone arches and spectacular views.
You can enter the Red River Gorge through the one-lane 900-foot Nada Tunnel, which was built for loggers a century ago and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Stop for a bite at the Red River Rockhouse, which is within the Red River Gorge, a cafe that specializes in grass fed burgers and locally sourced ingredients with tap beer, wine and spirits.
Another breathtaking spot worth visiting is Broke Leg Falls near Wellington. Depending on recent rainfall, you may see a trickle or you may witness a rush of water. There are short trails around the falls and some stairs to make your way around. A landing with picnic tables is a great setting to sit for a bit and enjoy lunch.
For more information, go to visiteasternky.com.