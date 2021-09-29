EC Central grad Charlie Cleveland keeps overcoming adversity

Charlie Cleveland plays every down like it’s his last.

For what he’s been through, it’s not a bad philosophy.

The former EC Central standout and star defensive end at Division II Tiffin lost his mom when he was 8 years old. He missed over half his junior season of football in high school with a knee injury.

He tore his ACL after a monster sophomore season at Tiffin. And, he watched one on his mentors, former EC Central star, Times Player of the Year and NFL prospect Marty Carter, get gunned down and seriously injured outside a gas station in East Chicago.

Carter, the www.D2football.com Player of the Year at Grand Valley State in 2017, grew up across the street from Cleveland. Cleveland was a sophomore and Carter a senior on EC Central’s regional championship team. Carter, who entered the NFL supplemental draft and had a tryout with the Chiefs after his junior season, was paralyzed from the incident, a drive-by shooting that killed Brian Thomas, of Hammond.

“I was actually with Marty that day – I was next to him when he got shot,” said Cleveland, who led Tiffin in tackles and sacks last season. “That really woke me up because it was like, ‘That could have been me!’