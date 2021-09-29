EC Central grad Charlie Cleveland keeps overcoming adversity

Charlie Cleveland plays every down like it’s his last.
For what he’s been through, it’s not a bad philosophy.
The former EC Central standout and star defensive end at Division II Tiffin lost his mom when he was 8 years old. He missed over half his junior season of football in high school with a knee injury.
He tore his ACL after a monster sophomore season at Tiffin. And, he watched one on his mentors, former EC Central star, Times Player of the Year and NFL prospect Marty Carter, get gunned down and seriously injured outside a gas station in East Chicago.
Carter, the www.D2football.com Player of the Year at Grand Valley State in 2017, grew up across the street from Cleveland. Cleveland was a sophomore and Carter a senior on EC Central’s regional championship team. Carter, who entered the NFL supplemental draft and had a tryout with the Chiefs after his junior season, was paralyzed from the incident, a drive-by shooting that killed Brian Thomas, of Hammond.
“I was actually with Marty that day – I was next to him when he got shot,” said Cleveland, who led Tiffin in tackles and sacks last season. “That really woke me up because it was like, ‘That could have been me!’
“From where you are from in East Chicago, it’s so regular, you forget about it. We were just hanging out with friends on the street, but you see people die there every day. The street life, the gangs, you just forget about it because you’re just at home.”
That’s why Cleveland plays every down like it’s his last and stays focused on the gridiron. In three seasons at Tiffin, Cleveland has been one of the best around at rushing the passer. Even with a torn ACL and a schedule shortened by COVID last fall, the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder led the team in tackles (33), tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (six).
As a sophomore during the 2019-20 campaign, Cleveland was first in tackles for loss (18) and sacks (8 1/2), while finishing second in tackles (61).
Cleveland has always had star power written all over him. As a junior at EC Central, he accumulated 389 yards receiving with three TDs, 203 yards rushing with a score, 51 tackles, three sacks and one interception — all in just four games before a knee injury took away the rest of his season.
Cleveland’s goal is to play in the NFL one day, but he’s got a backup plan if his name doesn’t get called. He changed his major from accounting to criminal justice with hopes of helping his community one day.
“If the NFL doesn’t pan out, I want to be a homicide detective. My nephew David Anderson was killed in 2018 by a stray bullet at the age of 11 in the (East Chicago) Harbor,” Cleveland said. “I want to do something to help improve my police department and help improve community relations so we can get better together as a whole.”
Cleveland has two years left of eligibility, but said his dream is to play in the NFL. His goal — and what he’s been told he needs to get a chance — is 15 sacks this season.
He currently leads the team with 4 1/2 sacks through four games.
“We’ve had a few scouts here, so I just have to stay focused and keep grinding and hopefully get there,” Cleveland said.
In other college football news,
- New Mexico Highlands quarterback Ramone Atkins (Merrillville) threw for 353 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-7 victory over Fort Lewis. Atkins is averaging 292 passing yards a game for the Division II school.
- Western Michigan sophomore defensive tackle Braden Fiske (Michigan City) had a sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss in the Broncos' stunning 44-41 victory over host Pitt on Sept. 18.
- Franklin’s Kody Wilkerson (Chesterton) had a career-high 15 tackles, a sack and forced fumble in a 35-21 victory over Illinois Wesleyan. The junior had 10 solo tackles, another career-high effort. Wilkerson’s effort earned him the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week award.
Men’s basketball
Former Taylor coach Paul Patterson, a Hammond native, died on Sept. 20 at age 78. The Morton grad won 734 games and 15 league championships at Taylor. The team made 14 trips to the NAIA National Tournament during his coaching career.
Patterson’s father, Harold, was a math teacher and head baseball coach at Hammond High as well as an assistant in football and basketball.
Paul coached at Taylor for 34 years and posted 28 winning seasons. He is a member of the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame and was NAIA Coach of the Year in 1991. Every student-athlete who played four seasons for him at Taylor earned their college degree.
Softball
Miranda Elish, the former star pitcher at Crown Point, is returning to the mound at Oklahoma State. Elish, who played at both Oregon and Texas, opted out of the 2021 season because of COVID concerns and entered the transfer portal in August. The senior ace was an All-American at both Oregon and Texas and named the 2020 Softball America Player of the Year after hitting .370 with four homers and posting a 1.25 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 84 innings for Texas.
A three-time Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year at CP, Elish has a career record of 78-15 in college.
Women's volleyball
Marian started 18-0 and owns the No. 8 ranking in NAIA, with Sarah Spangler (Hanover Central) playing a big part. The senior is second on the team in both kills (158) and points (165).
Men’s cross country
Alec Fleming (Lowell) was sixth overall in 24 minutes, 24.3 seconds to lead Purdue to the team title at the John McNichols Invitational on Sept. 18.
- Manchester’s Connor Havens (LaPorte) was eighth overall with a time of 28:13 to lead the Spartans to a runner-up team finish at the Mount St. Joseph Invitational on Sept. 17.
The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. Email Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.