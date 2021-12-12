Economic development continues strong in NWI despite pandemic

Kensington Development's construction of a 19,054-square-foot grocery store in the NewPorte Landing Development at an estimated cost of $4.61 milliom.

Dhyami Realty announced plans to build a 12-unit strip center along Pine Lake Avenue. Anchor tenant for the 17,280-square-foot building will be Doc’s Smokehouse.

7-Eleven is under construction at the intersection of Pine Lake Avenue and Truesdell Avenue on the former site of Spoor’s Auto Sales. The construction of the new building will utilize a new building design, the first of its kind in Northwest Indiana.

Rural King, “America’s Farm and Home Store,” opened a new location in LaPorte in March. The company purchased and renovated the 221,000 square foot former Maple Lane Mall and opened in the former Kmart portion of the building.

"We are looking forward to an exciting 2022," Cook said. "The goal for the city of LaPorte is 30,000 people by 2030, and increasing housing options is a key initiative. We are actively working to increase supply in all types of residential. Our city center will also see increased residential growth. Additionally, new commercial spaces will also hit the market in redeveloped properties throughout the downtown."

Cook said, "We expect the industrial market to continue to grow at a rapid pace. New speculative industrial developments have proved just how significant demand is within the city, and we believe other developers will soon follow suit with their own speculative developments. A continued focus on the Thomas Rose Industrial Park will hopefully fill the last remaining parcels in that area as well."

