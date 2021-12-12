Economic development continues strong in NWI despite pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic might be creating a few new challenges for economic development leaders in Northwest Indiana, but it doesn't seem to have slowed the Region's overall growth.
"The demand for existing buildings, brownfield redevelopment and greenfield opportunities is not waning,” said Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of Lake County IN Economic Alliance. "We experienced a very productive 2021, securing several large projects with more to come before the end of the year leading into a busy 2022. And, from what we are seeing, the next three to five years should be brisk."
She said the Lake County industrial sector has proved resilient. "Now research indicates industrial is the strongest commercial real estate class, though there are still issues to confront related to supply chain issues and cost of building materials."
Leaders in Porter and LaPorte counties painted equally optimistic pictures in their areas. Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce President Rex Richards called 2021 "a very unusual year," but added, "the overall economy in the Valpo marketplace has been extremely strong."
Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said, "LaPorte has experienced a tremendous surge in residential development. In addition to the residential developments, the industrial sector has also grown tremendously. All-in-all 2021 was an incredibly active year for LaPorte, and we are expecting an even more robust 2022."
OPTIMISM FOR 2022
"Having available ready-to-move-in buildings is critical to the continued success of Lake County and the whole of Northwest Indiana," Lauerman said. "In 2021, two spec buildings (buildings constructed without an end user company/tenant) came online.”
Des Plaines, Illinois-based The Missner Group broke ground in October on a 14.4-acre site for a 249,600-square-foot spec building in East Chicago. When complete in the second quarter of 2022, the building will be the first new concrete panel tilt-up building in East Chicago, and owner Barry Missner envisions further investment and development by his group in Lake County, Lauerman said.
In June, Crow Holdings Industrial fully leased their first spec building, constructed in 2020, and capitalized on the hot market by finishing a 261,638 square foot spec building in November for delivery in spring 2022.
Amazon, which opened in the summer of 2021, invested $30 million for its roughly 300-plus employees and delivery station operation to occupy approximately 190,000 square feet of space in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville.
In September, Domino’s broke ground on a 112,000 square-foot dough production and distribution hub in the same complex, investing approximately $50.3 million to serve the pizza chain's Midwest operators.
Quality Pasta, a producer of pasta dinners and side dishes, and Turbonetics, a turbocharger manufacturer and a subsidiary of Westinghouse Air Brake Technology, signed on for the remainder of the 280,000-square-foot building, owned by national developer CHI in Merrillville.
Quality Pasta is set to employ 70 people, occupy approximately 89,540 square feet and invest $13.3 million, while Turbonetics will conduct an in-state growth expansion to employ 100 people at the Merrillville facility, occupy 65,000 square feet and invest more than $3 million in new production equipment.
Lamar Outdoor Signage purchased an existing structure in the AmeriPlex complex and is investing $6 million to expand its footprint to further support not only local but multi-state operations.
Foreign direct investment projects ticked up significantly in 2021, with two international companies now calling Hobart home. United Kingdom-based cosmetics manufacturer Orean Personal Care is relocating and expanding its U.S. footprint from Illinois to Northwind Crossings at I-65 and 61st Street (the former Americall location), investing $4 Million to accommodate higher customer demand and strategic growth.
Also, Allmyfy, the Italian organic cosmetics company, is renovating a former retail/marine shop and plans to hire 50-70 as they process, package and distribute private and influence brands.
In December 2020, Saxon Partners purchased the former Lansing Country Club, a bi-state golf course with 54 acres on the Indiana side, to create a new state-line, $160 million campus-style business/commerce park. The group is redeveloping the property, adding infrastructure improvements, support greenspace and trails all anchored by the South Shore West Lake Corridor expansion, which includes a new train station less than one mile from the development. At complete build-out and capacity, this project could support up to 2,000-3,000 jobs in the technology, commerce, bio/life-science sectors.
Other projects in the works include the launch of Point 65 development in Crown Point, the creation of a build-to-suit option at the former Ultra grocery site in Highland, the potential opportunity to convert Schererville’s former Illiana Raceway into a business park, the continued remediation and redevelopment of the former 284-acre DuPont/Chemours site now known as the East Chicago Logistics Center and a new office building going up at Oxbow Landing in Hammond.
"These are proof developers understand Lake County is a desirable, cost effective location and development is key to attracting companies not just from across the border but around the globe. Lake County single family housing starts are strong with multi-family options doing well and more in the planning or construction phases," Lauerman said.
She cited additional projects, such as Hammond’s Downtown revitalization plan, which includes renovation of the iconic Bank Calumet building to mixed use for commercial and residences and planned new construction of The Madison, another mixed-use option, both near anticipated retail, hospitality and a South Shore station as further evidence that development is likely to continue in the coming year.
“Overall, LCEA believes the US and local industrial and commercial real estate markets show signs of strength heading into 2022. The research is telling us that there is plenty of investment capital waiting to be utilized which translates into optimism for the upcoming year,” said Lauerman.
RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT COMPLEMENTING INDUSTRIAL
"Two major economic development and job creation projects occurred in 2021," Valpo chamber President Rex Richards said of his organization's home city. "Amazon selected Valparaiso for a distribution location when it bought the 80,000-square-foot industrial shell building in The Lakes of Valparaiso Business Park. Amazon is hiring now and will employ 300 people at this location."
The estimated cost of the Amazon project is $30 million, he said. Also, Eko's Window + Wall purchased acreage immediately east of Eastport Commercial Park and plans to construct a 100,000-square-foot building. Eko's is expected to spend about $20 million and employ 100 people.
The Bluejay flex building, a new 60,000-square-foot light commercial and industrial flex building on Barley Rd., is nearly leased to capacity with several new tenants relocating to Valparaiso.
Richards said several new residential subdivisions are going up in and around the city, starting with The Brooks at Vale Park development west of Valparaiso High School. A total of almost 300 lots are planned. Calkins Hill, at the intersection of Morgan Boulevard and Jefferson Street also is under construction.
"The St. Paul Square Neighborhood is completing its fourth building providing another newer living opportunity in downtown Valpo that will offer 48 condominiums when completed," he said.
Residential construction is booming in LaPorte County too, LEAP Director Bert Cook said. Residential projects include:
The Banks, a 194-unit high-end apartment complex being built by Flaherty & Collins has been under construction all of 2021 and is set to open in the spring of 2022. This is a $35,000,000 development in the city of La Porte.
Lows Point Multifamily Development is a 3-story downtown building undergoing a complete transformation with 12 apartments being built on the second and third floors and three commercial units on the first floor. This project represents a $1,200,000 capital investment.
701 Maple, formerly a 46-unit apartment complex, was purchased and is undergoing a complete renovation reducing the overall units to 38 along with other improvements, including the addition of a parking lot. This project represents a $1,800,000 capital investment.
The residential development was matched by growth in the conty's industrial and commercial sectors starting with Quall's speculative development by the Quincy Development Group. Construction on the 150,000-square-foot industrial spec building began in early 2021. This $7,000,000 investment was made based upon the extreme demand for space in the area, Cook said.
The wisdom of the project was shown when Patrick Industries announced plans to open a new manufacturing plant in 60,000 square feet of space within this building. The company is investing $17,700,000 in the space and will employ 35 people.
Patrick Industries is a leading provider of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing and industrial markets.
Also announced were plans by HRR Enterprises, a privately-owned beef processing company located in La Porte’s Thomas Rose Industrial Park, to expand the equipment capacity at its plant by investing $9,000,000.
The county's retail realm has shown significant growth with such projects as:
Kensington Development's construction of a 19,054-square-foot grocery store in the NewPorte Landing Development at an estimated cost of $4.61 milliom.
Dhyami Realty announced plans to build a 12-unit strip center along Pine Lake Avenue. Anchor tenant for the 17,280-square-foot building will be Doc’s Smokehouse.
7-Eleven is under construction at the intersection of Pine Lake Avenue and Truesdell Avenue on the former site of Spoor’s Auto Sales. The construction of the new building will utilize a new building design, the first of its kind in Northwest Indiana.
Rural King, “America’s Farm and Home Store,” opened a new location in LaPorte in March. The company purchased and renovated the 221,000 square foot former Maple Lane Mall and opened in the former Kmart portion of the building.
"We are looking forward to an exciting 2022," Cook said. "The goal for the city of LaPorte is 30,000 people by 2030, and increasing housing options is a key initiative. We are actively working to increase supply in all types of residential. Our city center will also see increased residential growth. Additionally, new commercial spaces will also hit the market in redeveloped properties throughout the downtown."
Cook said, "We expect the industrial market to continue to grow at a rapid pace. New speculative industrial developments have proved just how significant demand is within the city, and we believe other developers will soon follow suit with their own speculative developments. A continued focus on the Thomas Rose Industrial Park will hopefully fill the last remaining parcels in that area as well."