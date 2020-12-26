Editor's note
Due to an early deadline, later sports news and scores from Friday will not be in Saturday's edition.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Leon Taylor.
HOBART — Southlake Mall removed an employee at its Santa photo set from the premises after she charged and screamed at a customer in what a wi…
"No, no," Porter County Police Lt. Kevin Van Kley says as he spots part of the child's debris-buried body. As the child cries, he and others begin lifting away the debris from the collapsed house.
Naula T. Francis, 18, put down the gun as she and others in group left the home, and the father used it to fire several shots at them from his porch as they drove away with his children, court records state.
Three people were pronounced dead Thursday following an accident in the 15000 block of Grant St.
It's game over for a beloved retro arcade bar in downtown Griffith many considered one of the most fun hangout spots in the Region over the last few years.
The fatal crash took place at about 5 p.m. Saturday when a Toyota Solara side-swiped a Chevrolet Impala and then rear-ended a GMC pickup, police said.
“Munster’s backyard” will be redeveloped over the next five years to become home to businesses that will employ a projected 2,700 people.
“What gives you, a black (N-word), the right to stop a white man!” a slurring, sweaty white New Chicago man said to a black police officer Aug. 9, court records state.
The Indiana Gaming Commission temporarily halted the transfer of casino equipment and supplies to the new Hard Rock Casino that was supposed to begin next month from Gary's Majestic Star casinos.