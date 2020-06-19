Ed's applied technique

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

I was having a sandwich in the club lounge when a kibitzer came in from the penny game.

“Ed made another unlikely game,” he said, “and all he used was basic technique: He led toward a high card.”

Ed, my club’s best player, is a consistent winner. I heard the details. Against Ed’s four spades, West led the three of hearts. Ed took dummy’s ace and led the deuce of clubs: four, king, three. He led a trump to dummy’s nine and returned ... the six of clubs.

Guess

East had an uncomfortable guess: If declarer had the jack left, East probably needed to grab his ace. So East put up his ace of clubs — and found himself swindled. He led a heart to West’s king, but Ed ruffed the next heart in dummy, drew trumps and threw a diamond on the queen of clubs. He lost a diamond, a club and a heart.

“You said that Ed led toward a high card,” I reminded my kibitzer friend.

“Ed said that ‘high’ is in the mind of the beholder,” he replied. “And the nine is pretty high anyway.”

Daily question