Ed's good defense

When I watched today’s deal, North was the dreaded Grapefruit, our club member with a sulfuric disposition and a tongue to match. He berates his partners mercilessly.

West, not vulnerable, opened a weak two hearts. Grapefruit doubled and raised South’s 2NT response to game. West led the king of hearts, winning, and continued with the queen. Declarer played low again, and West led a third heart.

East was Ed, our club’s expert. He discarded ... the king of clubs! South took his ace, but he couldn’t set up his long clubs without letting West get in. The result was down two.

Ignorance

“Stupidity is not a crime, partner, so you’re free to go,” Grapefruit growled. He would never have complimented Ed’s play, of course.

Since West’s bid suggested a six-card suit, South should win the second heart. He goes to dummy and returns a club to his queen. (If East plays the king, South ducks.) South can return to dummy, lead a second club and let East’s king win. South has nine tricks.

Daily question