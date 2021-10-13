Education Bureaucrats Have Declared War on Asian American Achievement; Here’s How To Fight Back

This war on Asian American achievement is being waged on battlefields nationwide — New York City; San Francisco; Montgomery County, Maryland; Fairfax County, Virginia — but the story is similar regardless of where it occurs. School officials, seeking to combat “systemic racism,” revise longstanding race-blind, merit-based admissions standards like objective tests in favor of more subjective criteria. The reasoning is obvious: using subjective criteria, school officials can socially engineer the classroom composition to achieve their desired mix of racial identities.

So how do we reverse this malicious trend? In the current environment of moral hysteria surrounding racial representation, fighting back against the woke crusaders in the education bureaucracy may seem like an uphill battle. However, Asian Americans have several advantages as they defend their children’s futures.

First, they have a strong constitutional argument and powerful legal tools at their disposal. Our constitution prohibits unequal treatment on the basis of race, and our founding principles exhort us to treat people as individuals rather than as members of groups they didn’t choose. Organizations like Pacific Legal Foundation (full disclosure: I serve on the PLF board) and other law firms are providing expert legal representation to aggrieved families and students, often at no charge.