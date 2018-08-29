A rising star
Maddi Paulauski is a seventht-grader at Hanover Central Middle School in Cedar Lake and a member of the middle school Pom Cats dance team. Her experience and talent, however, have made her a star far beyond Hanover’s borders. She participated in her second dance video in Los Angeles earlier this month. She received her “Golden Ticket,” to be among 50 dancers from across the country to attend intensive dance training through "Liberate Artists."
Her experience in L.A. included learning dance moves from some of the best choreographers and dancers in L.A. and ended with her participating in a dance video for recording artist Presley Tennant.
Paulauski also appeared in a video last summer sponsored by the NFL and The Dairy Association shot on location in Humbolt Park in Chicago. The “Fuel Up To Play 60 Kickoff Dance,” features her as a chess playing, good student. In spite of dancing 15-20 hours every week at the Donna Brum Dancers studio and with the Hanover Central Pom Cats, she maintains a 4.0 grade point average.