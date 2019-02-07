Caring Kids care about community service
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day took on new meaning for students in the Jane Ball Kids Care Club in Cedar Lake. “Martin Luther King made blacks and whites join together and made things less hard for people,” said Jenna DeYoung, a 4th grader in the Kids Care Club. Jenna and 18 other students from the Kids Care Club joined the sponsor of the Club, Guidance Counselor, Lesley Klauk and kindergarten teacher Cece Kiger, at the Hanover Township Trustee’s Office for a morning of service.
In spite of the cold and the legal holiday, Trustee Kevin Toth and his office staff members; Teri Blagojevic, Kelly Lopez and Beth Tate were all on hand to welcome the caring kids and assign each and every one to a task.
The youngest of the caring kids were quickly put to work bagging dog and cat food. Another group of kids circled boxes on the floor to write clear and legible expiration dates on canned goods, while the oldest group of Caring Kids loaded individual boxes for families who visit the pantry.
Celebration of World Creativity and Innovation Week 2019
The Center for Creative Solutions announced Northwest Indiana’s World Creativity and Innovation Week, starting April 15-21. The theme for the week is “Celebrating Creativity in our Community.” A number of events will celebrate creativity and innovation throughout April. Most events are free and open to the public. Any local business or organization wanting to share its creativity and innovation is invited to host an event. In addition, the Center for Creative Solutions will award area students and their organizations for innovative projects or products. The winners will receive community recognition and a monetary prize. Students of any age are welcome to enter.
Anyone, including students, may submit an application. The project/product may be in any area, such as in technology, the arts, etc. Additionally, in conjunction with Dr. Rakish and Bina Gupta and the B. R. Foundation of Michigan City, the Center will present the Tej Ram Gupta scholarships to three A. K. Smith Career Center students. For more information, call 219-861-0955 or visit www.CenterforCreativeSolutions.com.