Community service project
CROWN POINT — The first-graders at St. Mary Catholic Community School decided to do a special community service project during Catholic Schools Week. They made miniature “Love Your Melon” hats. Love Your Melon is an organization that was founded by students at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. Since 2012, it was their goal to improve the lives of children battling cancer and to put a hat on every child with cancer. The company put out a request for people to make and send in miniature LYM hats to support a girl named Nathalia. She is battling osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Nathalia made mini hats for the LYM crew. In turn, they wanted to surprise her and show her what an inspiration she has been.
Kindergarten and pre-K roundup set for Feb. 27
Michigan City Area Schools will conduct kindergarten and preschool (pre-K) registration for the 2019-2020 school year on Feb. 27. Kindergarten students must be age 5 by Aug. 1; pre-K students must be age 3 by Aug. 1.
Kindergarten Roundup will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all MCAS elementary buildings on Feb. 27. Pre-K roundup is also 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 27. School-based pre-K programs are offered in partnership with the LaPorte County Family YMCA and Imagination Station, at Knapp, Springfield and Pine (also serving Coolspring, Edgewood, Joy, Marsh and Lake Hills students). Parents who need assistance to determine which school their child will attend may contact the MCAS Transportation Department at 219-873-2127. For all other questions regarding Kindergarten and pre-K Roundup, contact the school where your child will be enrolled.
LaPorte teacher honored
Matt Buchanan, an English teacher and department chair at La Lumiere School, has been given the national Honored teaching award for February. As part of his honor, Buchanan received $5,000 and a $1,000 DonorsChoose.org gift card, and was profiled by renowned journalist Steve Padilla, editor of the Los Angeles Times’ showcase Column One and director of Metpro, the paper’s training fellowship. Buchanan was nominated for the Honored award by his former student, Gina Billys, who is now a student at Indiana University Bloomington. Although she is thriving now, Billys struggled with a series of personal and health challenges during her senior year, to the point where it looked like she might not graduate. She credits Buchanan’s empathy, support and kindness for helping her through this time of her life.
Scholarship opportunity
The Lake County Extension Homemakers Association is accepting applications for the Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship, which is offered annually. In addition to this scholarship, applications for the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association (state level) Career Advancement Scholarship are also available through the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association. To be eligible for the Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship, the applicant must be an Indiana resident 21 years of age or older, and a resident of Lake County for at least six months. Lucile Smith Memorial Scholarship applications must be received by March 1. To be eligible for the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association Scholarship, the applicant must be a homemaker 25 years of age or older and a resident of Indiana. Indiana Extension Homemakers Association Scholarship applications must be postmarked by March 15. Both scholarships require that the applicant has been admitted or cleared for admission to an academic or vocational school that is state-licensed or accredited. Preference will be given to a person studying at an undergraduate level. For more information, or to request an application, contact the Lake County Purdue Extension at 219-755-3240 or email Diana at dmcook@purdue.edu.
Open applications
St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point began its open application period for new students on St. Valentine’s Day. More than 40 families showed up to turn in enrollment applications for spots for next school year. The school advertised that it would begin accepting applications for new students that morning. The first parent to arrive and start the line came at 4 a.m. St. Mary’s still has room for new students for the 2019-2020 school year at most grade levels. More information, including the staff roster, ISTEP scores and extracurricular activities can be found at stmarycp.org/school.