D.A.R.E. a good ending for fifth-graders
CEDAR LAKE — On the last day of school before winter break, 185 fifth-graders from Hanover Central Middle School were joined by visiting parents, staff and administration members for the annual D.A.R.E program graduation and a day of fieldhouse fun at Hanover Central High School.
Officer William T. Fisher, of the Cedar Lake Police Department, explained to the parents present what the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program is all about. The program, founded in 1983, offers students the chance to spend time with their D.A.R.E. Officer, develop relationships with high school role models and learn good decision making skills to help them lead safe and healthy lives.
Fisher introduced the 2018 Hanover Central High School role models, Jenna Voticke, Rebecca Oliver, Sydney Maciejewski, Nolan Tucker, Angelina Burroughs and Dominick Amadio, as well as the Hanover Central Middle School fifth grade teachers. Five students were recognized for their D.A.R.E. essays, which focused on the importance of DARE and what they learned during the program. Winners were Luca Knezevic, Kyle Otworowski, Cali Zichterman-Barnett, Angelina Arvia and Preslie Culton.