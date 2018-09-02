Interactive show encouraging healthy
behaviors comes to Portage schools
PORTAGE — Central Elementary School hosted a worldwide interactive live show about eating and living healthy. Jump with Jill is sponsored by Meijer. Jump with Jill came to the school on Aug. 24. The program is centered around health and uses music, humor and interactive dance moves to get kids both involved in the show and interested in healthy behavior. The show revolves around the songs, such as singing about water to the tune of an Irish jig or singing about tangerines and other fruits to a jitterbug tune. The goal of the program is to get children excited about eating healthy.
Lake Central School Corp. earns
3 EPA Energy Star designations
ST. JOHN — Lake Central High School earned the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star Award. The award was made based upon the commitment to energy efficiencies that have been realized throughout the entire Lake Central High School facility. This award is in addition to both Protsman and Peifer elementary schools who earned Energy Star status earlier this summer.
IU Northwest selects 'Women and Power' for
this year’s campuswide reading initiative
Indiana University Northwest’s One Book … One Campus …One Community reading initiative has announced its selection for the 2018-19 academic year, “Women & Power: A Manifesto,” by Mary Beard. Throughout the academic year, the book’s themes will be integrated into classroom curricula, and explored on campus and in the community through discussions, film screenings and other public events.