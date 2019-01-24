PCC Crossover
Students from Hebron, Kouts, Wanatah and Washington Township met at Hebron Middle School for the inaugural PCC Crossover. The students, all leaders from clubs such as Student Council and National Junior Honor Society, met to share ideas, brainstorm new events, build a network of sharing, and do some team-building activities.
A video about being the change was shown, followed by some team-building activities in the gym. After the team-building activities, students returned to the library for their first breakout session.
During the first breakout session, students shared ideas about events they have done, wish to do, or have heard about in one group. The other group of students discussed how their group/club is operated, how students join and the overall organization of the club.
After lunch, the students participated in a few more team-building activities followed by one last breakout session. The last breakout session focused on what new events or changes could be made to current events, as well as how to engage more students in events hosted by our schools and communities.
Scholarships and grants available
The Porter County Master Gardeners Association (PCMGA) invites individuals, groups or charitable organizations in Porter County and the immediate surrounding area to apply for $1,000 scholarships, $500 community service donations, $300 community grants or $300 Edible Garden Grants. The PCMGA will award up to three, annual, non-renewable scholarships of $1,000 each to a college sophomore, junior or senior who is majoring in the field of landscape design, horticulture, botany or a closely related field. Community Service Donations of up to $500 will be awarded to 501(c)3 organizations involved in some way in gardening or horticulture. PCMGA also bestows Community Grants of up to $300 each to individuals or groups who have a gardening or horticulture project proposal. This includes, but is not limited to, public and private school teachers, Sunday school teachers, Boys and Girls Club leaders, 4-H Clubs, community organizations and volunteer individuals. Edible Garden Grants of $300 each will be awarded exclusively to gardens that are dedicated to feeding the hungry by donating to local food pantries that accept fresh produce.
For application and complete details go to www.pcgarden.info. Applications may be delivered to the Purdue Extension-Porter County. Office, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 301, Valparaiso, IN 46383 by 4:30 p.m. March 21. If mailed, they must be postmarked on or by March 14. Late applications will be considered in July. Call 219-465-3555.
Talented student
CEDAR LAKE — Katie Sivak, a student at Hanover Central High School, has received a Gold Key in the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition. She received the honor for her sculpture, "Apathetic Compliance." Six of her other submissions, oil paintings, received Silver Key Awards and two others received honorable mentions. "Apathetic Compliance" is currently being reviewed at the national level in New York City. The national medalists will be announced on March 13. The sculpture is also being considered for additional awards that will be announced at the Feb. 3 award ceremony in South Bend.
Pierce Middle School Students win essay contest
Pierce Middle School students were given the opportunity to enter the 2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Ecumenical Committee. The contest required that students write an essay based on the following MLK quote: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The essays were judged on content, originality, research and clarity of expression and development plan. Nomi Green won first place and will receive $300. Kendra Patton won second place and will receive $100. Both girls had their winning essays read at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.