St. Mary School's chess team competes
CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School’s 31 chess team members traveled to Martinsville to compete in the 2019 team chess state tournament. The students competed as teams of four. The team received a top ten trophy in the third grade and under division. The A team consisted of John Mouser, Julian Wagner, James Raggs, and Joseph Mullally took home the 9th place trophy. The B team received 16th place. This team consisted of Rachel Mumaugh, Nathan Jamrosz, James Wong, and Jaxon Froglia.
Students jump for their hearts and help save lives
CHESTERTON — Students at Jackson Elementary School jumped at the chance to fight heart disease and stroke. During the month of February, students hosted their annual Kids Heart Challenge event to raise money for the American Heart Association, which funds lifesaving heart and stroke research and community and educational programs.
Washington Township Middle School wins WTMS Academic Invite
Led by a first place finish in Social Studies and a second place finish in Science, Washington Township Middle School Team Black defeated second place Hobart 85-80 to win the 15th annual Washington Township Middle School Academic Invitational presented by Blythe's Team Sports last month. Schools that participated in the WTMS Academic Invitational were Hobart Middle School, River Forest Middle School and Union Township Middle School. “The Fertile Crescent” was the theme for this year’s academic competitions.
Union Township won the English competition. River Forest won the Mathematics competition. Team members include: Patrick Coates, Khtab Ishtawi, Julian McKelvey, Parker Stevens, Ashlee Swierc. Washington Township Team Red won the Science competition. Team members include: Andrew Martin-captain, Jason Cahillane, Gracie Havlin. Washington Township Team Black won the Social Studies competition. Team members include: Gunnar Casbon-captain, Sierra Richardson, Shepherd Scott.
Donation to South Haven Elementary
Earlier this year the Chesterton High School Library held its first annual Reading Retreat (formerly the Reading Marathon) to raise funds for the South Haven Elementary School Library. Over the course of the two days, 246 students and several teachers read a combined 12,000 pages and raised $782.00 to help South Haven replenish their library after losing over 18,000 materials to mold last fall.