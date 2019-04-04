Valparaiso University’s clinical mental health program granted CACREP accreditation
Valparaiso University announced that the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Programs (CACREP) has re-accredited the Graduate School’s clinical mental health and counseling (CMHC) program through March 2021. The program has maintained continuous accreditation since 2009. The master of arts in CMHC program prepares students for rewarding careers as a licensed mental health counselor. Places they may work include private practice, drug and alcohol treatment centers, hospitals, family therapy centers, community agencies, crisis centers and trauma recovery centers. Visit valpo.edu/psychology/academics/graduate-programs for more information about the master of arts in CMHC and related programs.
Ivy Tech Community College Sets Career Fair
VALPARAISO -- To help connect community members with potential employers, Ivy Tech Community College’s Valparaiso campus is having a Spring Career Fair on Friday. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive, and will include 30 employer organizations, including Aflac Insurance, Indiana Beverage, Four Winds Casino and T & B Tube. Representatives from Ivy Tech also will be on hand to answer questions about certificate, degree programs, student life and support services. For more information, check out Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso’s Facebook page or contact Durojaye at 219-464-8514, ext. 3027 or adurojaye@ivytech.edu.
VU Hosts Workshop on Clean Water and Infrastructure
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is hosting a water quality workshop from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Wesemann Hall.
“A Thirst for Clean Water” will be highlighted by a presentation by Virginia Tech Professor Marc Edwards, who investigated the science that uncovered the drinking water crises in Washington D.C. and Flint, Michigan.
Panel discussions on laws protecting drinking water, current science challenges and how to move forward tackling these problems will supplement Professor Edward’s presentation, “Water Infrastructure Inequality in America: Truth and Consequences.”
The event is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by Valparaiso University Department of Chemistry, Hoosier Environmental Council, Indiana Division of the Izaak Walton League, Hoosier Chapter, Sierra Club, National Parks Conservation Association, Abrams Environmental Law Clinic at the University of Chicago, the Valparaiso Chain of Lakes Watershed Group, and the Tabor Institute on Legal Ethics.
Michigan City High School inducts 58 into National Honor Society
Fifty eight juniors and seniors were inducted into the National Honor Society. 2019 MCHS National Honor Society inductees included:
Damian Albisu, Connor Baker, Krista Bendix, Aaliyah Briggs, Hannah Chambers, Dasani Cleveland, Bryanne Cushway, Tava Daniels, Dania Duenas, Caden Glenn, Peter Gondeck, Kaylyn Gurley, Nicholas Gushrowski, Alexandria Hahn, Julisa Haro, Denise Herod, Adam Howard, Brenda Huizar, Cashe’ Irby, Elliot Jasicki, Robert Jefferson, Hailey Johnson, Makayla Johnson, Zachary Kizziar, Robert Lemon, Anna-Lisse Lenard, Bridget Mark, Mira McDaniel, Avery McMillan, Dante Morland, Emylee Moye, Zakary Nowatzke, Amanda Ochoa, Ashlee Orman, Jedediah Otterson, Aglaja Petrova, Kaitlyn Pollock, Paige Potucek, Sara Poulin, Rayn Price, Abigail Pytynia, Alexis Reynolds, Julianna Schooley, Mareeya Scully, Omar Serrano, Rodrigo Serrano, Reece Shirley, Megan Sitar, Megan Steinhiser, Nathan Stevenson, Lauren Summa, Brandon Sydow, Braden Tepper, Armani Torrance-Worlds, Dawson Van Buskirk, Andre Williams, Andrea Zaknoun, and Zoie Zaknoun
The 2019 inductees joined the following current MCHS students, who were inducted last school year: Jackson Attar, Hassam Baydoun, Jaklyn Bosserman, Jordyn Bosserman, Dayilynn Briggs, Gavin Buchanan, Jennifer Cardenas, Cade Clarkson, Evangelea Dabagia, Jenna Dawson, Briana Deuitch, Kidron Felix, Sylvia Fitzpatrick, Lydia Fuller, Megan Grams, Emily Gushrowski, Kasey Halfacre, Briyauna Hardin, Erik Hultgren, Sarah Hyska, Dimitrios Karallas, Emily Kinney, Jacob Kiser, Anna Kmiecik, Thomas Komay, Bailee Laux, Stephanie Lewis, Sydney Merrill, Henry Miller, Julia Miller, Meghan Miller, Jasmine Newell, Hannah Noveroske, Chris Ormsby, Natalie Parker, Aika Patejdl, Riley Plummer, Alexandra Pomeroy, LuXi Scherf, Emma Sells, Stephanie Serrano, Riley Shreve, Tyler Siegmund, Jack Smith, Amanda Sparks, Sydney Starks, Katelyn Swistek, Bria Thomas, Grace Thomas, Krysten Thompson, Chase Triplett, Zennon Wilhelm, Jasmine Williams, Samarah Williams, Adnie Wilson, Alexis Woods, Grace Wyness, Dominic Yanke, and Allyson Young.