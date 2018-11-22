Valpo faculty members receive university research professor grants
Haiying He, Ph.D. and Luke Venstrom, ’07, Ph.D., will serve as university research professors at Valparaiso University for the 2019–2020 academic year. The grants recognize and encourage scholarly accomplishments and will afford He and Venstrom the opportunity to continue creative and original work through one semester of full-time leave with pay or two consecutive semesters with a half-time schedule, plus a $4,000 stipend. He, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, will continue research on computational design of new materials for energy conversion in collaboration with scientists at Argonne National Laboratory. Venstrom, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and bioengineering, plans to take a sabbatical year as a visiting research scientist at the Solar Energy Institute of the German Aerospace Center outside of Cologne, Germany.
Donation to Folds of Honor
Chesterton Middle School raised $1,240 to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation, an organization that provides educational scholarships for children and spouses of military service men and women killed.
Madrigal dinners
Chesterton High School Music Department will present its 46th annual Madrigal Dinners on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2, in the school cafeteria. All seats are reserved, and tickets go on sale for $30 per person at the CHS Music Office (Entrance 30 - Northeast side of the building across from the tennis courts). Performance times are 7 p.m. Nov. 30, 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 2. Included in the madrigal along with the music and drama is a complete dinner.
'Trick or Treat so kids can eat' food drive
The International Thespian Society (ITS), a division of the Educational Theatre Association (EdTA), announced the results of Crown Point High School, Thespian Troupe 3187’s participation in the International Thespian Society's Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat program. Thespian troupe 3187 collected hundreds of canned and dry goods for St. Clare’s (Crown Point) Food Bank. Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat is a new national community service program for ITS-member schools to collect canned and dry goods for local charities and food banks. Students from Crown Point High School participated in the Indiana program. Thousands of pounds of food were collected across the state, giving theatre students the ability to help their local community.