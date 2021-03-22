Education roundup

Manchester University
Numerous Region residents have been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at Manchester University.
They include:
Justin Ahlgrain of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Diana Cisneros of East Chicago, majoring in English and psychology;
Rebecca Colbert of Chesterton, majoring in history;
Danielle Collins of Lowell, majoring in elementary education;
James Corgan of Hobart, majoring in accounting;
Kendra Davis of Hammond, majoring in biology;
Nikea Davis of Merrillville, majoring in biology;
Audrianna Diaz of LaPorte, majoring in history;
Jessica Evans of Lake Station, majoring in psychology;
Madison Fielder of Valparaiso, majoring in psychology and religious culture;
Lucas Fontanez of Lowell, majoring in biology;
Kaitlyn Freel of LaPorte, majoring in elementary education;
Roman Garcia of Munster, majoring in marketing;
Dakota Goetz of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness.
Joshua Gonzalez of Portage, majoring in environmental studies;
Princess Graham of Merrillville, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Peyton Horn of Crown Point, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Natalie Kotlin of Lowell, majoring in chemistry;
Ania Ksiezyc of LaPorte, majoring in environmental studies and art;
Austin LeMar of Hobart, majoring in accounting;
Madeline Livinghouse of LaPorte, majoring in early childhood and elementary education;
Courtney Milzarek of Chesterton, majoring in English/language arts education;
Alexis Mokos of Cedar Lake, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Ja'Anei Murphy of Hammond, majoring in political science.
Connie Nelson of Cedar Lake, majoring in English/language arts education;
Dylan Olson of Valparaiso, majoring in history;
Sylvia Pritt of Wheatfield, majoring in mathematics;
Alexis Quick of Valparaiso, majoring in marketing and business management;
Blake Rentschler of Griffith, majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Travis Riggs of Portage, majoring in environmental studies;
Terri Roach of Wheatfield, majoring in psychology.
Kobe Roberson of Michigan City; majoring in exercise science and fitness;
Heather Steele of Lake Village, majoring in early childhood and elementary education;
Lyriel Steinberg of Wheatfield, majoring in elementary education;
Nicholas Surber of Crown Point, majoring in sociology.
Zachary Thomas of Lowell, majoring in exercise science and fitness.
Kendal Torrence of Lowell, majoring in sociology;
Jimena Torres of LaPorte, majoring in psychology.
Andrea Faith Vance of Portage, majoring in art;
Diana Wilson of Portage, majoring in environmental studies.
Anna Wright of Chesterton, majoring in psychology.
Bob Jones University
Hannah Rukes, a senior music education major at Bob Jones University, serves as an intern at Summit Drive Elementary School located in Greenville, South Carolina.
Rukes, a resident of Portage, teaches music classes and assists other teachers with class preparation.
Palmer College of Chiropractics
Several Region residents have been named to the fall trimester Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
They are Alyssa Cappelletti of Crown Point, Brock Gross of Dyer and Anna Oppermann of St. John.
Upper Iowa University
Angeilque Mahone, a Hobart resident, has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management Magna Cum Laude from Upper Iowa University.
Emerson College
Grace Crain, a Journalism major from Chesterton, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
DePauw University
Hannah Fields of Valparaiso has been named a DePauw University Rector Scholar.
Bradley University
Students from Bradley University's Foster College of Business won 3rd place in the Undergraduate Comprehensive category at the 45th Annual Small Business Institute (SBI) National Conference. This is the fourth consecutive year Bradley students have earned recognition from the SBI.
Javier Magana of Lansing was among the teammates.
Trine University
Ruth Luebcke, a Crown Point student at Trine University who will graduate with a bachelor's degree in management and an MBA this spring, has been named the recipient of the Trine University Law Scholar Award from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Georgia Southern University
Maggie Mckinney of Crown Point has been named to the Dean's List at George Southern University
University of Iowa
More than 1,400 current University of Iowa students participated in the 27th annual student-led Dance Marathon which raised more than $1.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
The following students participated in this year's marathon: Arianna Ayala of Crown Point, Sophie Hunzelman of Chesterton and Alyssa Nahnsen of Munster.