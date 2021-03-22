Education roundup

Javier Magana of Lansing was among the teammates.

Trine University

Ruth Luebcke, a Crown Point student at Trine University who will graduate with a bachelor's degree in management and an MBA this spring, has been named the recipient of the Trine University Law Scholar Award from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Georgia Southern University

Maggie Mckinney of Crown Point has been named to the Dean's List at George Southern University

University of Iowa

More than 1,400 current University of Iowa students participated in the 27th annual student-led Dance Marathon which raised more than $1.4 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The following students participated in this year's marathon: Arianna Ayala of Crown Point, Sophie Hunzelman of Chesterton and Alyssa Nahnsen of Munster.

