Willowcreek Middle School teacher receives Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship Grant
PORTAGE — Willowcreek Middle School reading teacher Teresa Cox will be expanding her knowledge of the Holocaust, thanks to the Lilly Endowment’s Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program.
Cox is the recipient of one of the organization’s annual grants from Lilly Endowment, Inc. that “enables educators to pursue their dreams and passions, explore new areas of interest, plus expand and develop new and existing talents,” according to the organization’s website.
Cox will use her grant to spend four weeks in Germany this summer, traveling to Poland, Germany, the Netherlands and France. She will take the Eurail to travel between countries and visit concentration camps, museums, and the Anne Frank house. Her goal is to share her new knowledge with her eighth grade students during their unit of study on the Holocaust.