Beta Rho offers college scholarship opportunities
The Beta Rho chapter of Tri Kappa is seeking candidates for local scholarship awards. To be eligible, an applicant must have graduated from Andrean, Boone Grove, Crown Point, Merrillville or one of the Gary high schools and be a sophomore or higher level student enrolled full-time in an accredited college pursuing a bachelor or higher degree. Interested candidates must have a 3.6 minimum GPA and demonstrate potential within their chosen career fields. Additional state scholarships are available in the areas of academics, fine arts and music. A Key scholarship is available to individuals with at least a five-year gap in their education and no other undergraduate degree. The deadline for submitting completed application packets is Feb. 16. Contact Peggy Waluk at waluk@netnitco.net or 219-988-3639 for information.
Munster speech, debate teams compete
Munster High School Speech and Debate Director Jordan Mayer and Assistant Coach Josh Craig led the team to Peoria, Illinois, with the help of parents Manikana Sarkar and Ayanna Brown. The Munster High School speech team won the Bradley University George Armstrong Invitational tournament for the second time in school history. The Munster speech team bested students of 23 high schools from eight states. Additionally, the Munster High School Debate team competed in the Chesterton Debate Invitational tournament. Coached by Steve Kennedy, Kathy Kennedy, Michael Buck and Jessica Hilbrich, the debate team had a strong showing.
Discovery Charter School gives a hoot about owls
Students at Discovery Charter School learned about saw-whet owls during their recent migration celebration. Indiana Dunes State Park Naturalist Marie Laudeman presented information about the tiny saw-whet owls that migrate each year through the Dunes. Students also had a chance to view live owls during a visit from Nicole Harmon, educator at Humane Indiana Wildlife. During Owl Week, classes collected money to adopt saw-whet owls that were banded at local stations run by Indiana Audubon. Discovery students adopted 30 owls.
Eddie S. Glaude Jr. to speak at VU's Martin Luther King Jr. celebration
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University will honor the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 21 with its 30th annual celebration, built around the theme of “What Everybody Ought to Know.” Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Ph.D. is this year's convocation speaker. Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of the African American studies department at Princeton University. Registration information for the 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, as well as a detailed schedule of events, is available at valpo.edu/mlk.
Living biography museum
CROWN POINT — Sixth-graders at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point study different forms of literature genre. Over the course of the past six weeks students have been reading biographies and autobiographies with their teacher, Michelle Sarabia. After all of their hard work writing an expository paper, creating a timeline and writing a bibliography, the middle schoolers ended the project with a celebration of a “Living Biography Museum.”
Valpo alumni establish endowed chair in French
Valparaiso University alumni Phyllis Buehner Duesenberg and Richard Duesenberg have committed to establish the Phyllis and Richard Duesenberg Endowed Chair in French Language and Culture. The endowment will provide permanent resources to ensure the teaching and learning of French language and culture at Valpo continues in perpetuity.
“The study of foreign languages is at the very heart of Valpo’s liberal arts curriculum and reflects our mission to prepare graduates for the opportunities and challenges of today’s global environment,” Valparaiso University President Mark Heckler said. “Phyllis and Dick Duesenberg are among Valpo’s most generous alumni. Simply stated, the university would not be the same without them. Their dedicated support of the humanities reflects their personal interests and belief in the importance of a well-rounded education. The entire Valpo family has benefited from their support — and for that, we are deeply grateful.”
Portage schools partners with PNW for TRIO Talent Search
Portage Township Schools is partnering with Purdue University Northwest to offer the TRIO Talent Search program to students in grades 6-12.
The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, works with schools to identify students with diverse backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in higher education. More than 100 PTS students currently participate in the TRIO program.
PTS School Advisers will work with Purdue University Northwest to identify students who would benefit from the program. Services include high-quality tutoring, course selection guidance, college admittance preparation, financial resource and benefits, referrals to area resources, and financial literary and planning.
The goals of the program include keeping non-seniors on track to complete grade levels, seeing seniors graduate and helping them enroll in post secondary studies.
VU senior honored with Indiana Outstanding College Student Award
Damia Garcia is the 2018 recipient of the Indiana Outstanding College Student Award by the Indiana Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese at Valparaiso University.
“This award serves as proof to me that I chose the right path, the right major,” Garcia said. “It also means a lot to my family as a whole, specifically my parents because it is proof to them that all their efforts were worth the hardships. And I thank them that they made the choice to speak to me in Spanish at a young age so that I could be able to help others and grow both personally and professionally.”
Nominated by Stacy Hoult-Saros, associate professor of Spanish, Garcia received this prestigious state award based on her outstanding academic record and passion for culture and community service. In addition, the Valpo senior has studied abroad in Chile, giving her a better understanding of the Spanish language, culture and literature.
Portage BPA students qualify for state competition
The Portage High School Business Professionals of America students brought back multiple honors after competing at the annual BPA Regional Competition.
Regionals, which took place at Kankakee Valley High School on Dec. 8, is the first of three major competitions this school year. Students who obtained a sixth place or higher at regionals qualify for the state competition this March in Indianapolis.
PHS BPA students who qualified for the state competition in March are Harbir Aujla, sixth place in Intermediate Word Processing and third place in Fundamental Spreadsheet Application; Gina Kapinos, first place in Personal Financial Management and second place in Medical Office Procedures; Sasha Hancock, second place in Personal Financial Management; Cody Leslie, fourth place in Banking & Finance; Sanja Kirova, third place in Visual Basic/C# Programming and second place in Entrepreneurship; Lilliana Hassinger, second place in Small Business Management Team and first place in Economic Research Individual; Alyssa Mitchell, first place in Business Law and second place in Small Business Management; Truman Edwards, fourth place in Personal Financial Management and fifth place in Advanced Interview Skills; Tyler Polarek, fourth place in Basic Office Systems & Procedures; Rogelio Murillo, first place in Advanced Accounting; Andres Martinez, fifth place in Personal Financial Management; and Hannah Doell, third place in Desktop Publishing and second place in Banking & Finance.