Munster High School receives two grants in support of STEM Project
Munster High School has received a $2,000 school garden grant from the Whole-Kids Foundation and a $4,000 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (NCSARE) organization. Both grants are in support of Munster High School’s STEM initiative called project GREEN. Project GREEN, which stands for Growing and Rewarding Educational Endeavors Naturally, is a 3-5 year interdisciplinary project engaging students in, hands on, experiential learning activities through the creation of a 21st century school garden and orchard. Teachers and students from a variety of departments are working together to create two distinct garden spaces within the interior courtyards of the school. Students have begun to plant vegetables from seed in the greenhouse and they will then transplant them into one of three raised beds that were also built by students. The next phase of the project focuses on students designing and building an automated watering system, crafting a menu based on local produce and hosting a community dinner at the High School in the fall of 2019.
Munster High School selected to compete for grand prize in Vans Custom Culture Competition
Munster High School has advanced past the first round of the Vans Custom Culture Competition to earn a chance to compete for a grand-prize of $75,000 for the school art program. As part of
the contest, the Vans corporation will send two white pairs of Vans shoes which students will have the opportunity to draw on and customize along two themes. The first theme is “Local Flavor” and the second is “Off the Wall.” The top 50 designs in each category are voted upon by the public from April 22 to May 3 with the top 5 schools receiving monetary prizes ranging from $10,000 - $75,000. Elena Lopez, Specialist Department head and painting/drawing faculty, chose to ask for support developing a Digital Design suite within the school specifically geared to the needs of the art department. If Munster were to field a winning entry, then specialty shoes would be produced for the design team and a school-wide BBQ would be held with a mystery musical guest flown in to perform for students and staff.
Full college scholarship awarded to local student
Nicholas Wichlinski, a Bishop Noll Institute student, was one of 14 Indiana caddies awarded a full housing and tuition college grant. He was sponsored by Briar Ridge County Club and will be attending Purdue University.
Portage middle schools receive grant to implement LifeSkills program
PORTAGE — Willowcreek Middle School and Fegely Middle School will be implementing a LifeSkills program in the fall, thanks to a grant they received from the University of Colorado. The LifeSkills Training program grant through the University of Colorado’s Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence will provide training, technical assistance and curriculum materials for each school for three years beginning in the fall of 2019. According to the Center’s LifeSkills website, the program focuses on anti-drug norms, drug refusal skills, self-management skills, general social skills, anger management and conflict resolution skills.
What is computer science?
CEDAR LAKE — Teachers and technology professionals from River Forest, Lake Central and Middlebury joined staff members from Hanover Community schools in Cedar Lake to discuss the Computer Science = First initiative. Google and Five Star Technology Solutions have partnered together to create and share the CS First curriculum to help teachers introduce computer science standards in their classrooms, even if the teachers have little or no computer science background or skillset. The goal is to ultimately help students become creators rather than consumers of technology. Sherry Gick, director of Innovative Learning for Five Star Solutions, led the professional development session held in the Hanover Central High School Media and Technology Center. The training took those who attended step by step through the process of designing and creating programs by using logical instructions. Participants worked as students first to understand what technology looks like, not from the front of the classroom but from the seats their students sit in every day. Teachers then stepped back into their roles as educators to work on the best way to introduce computer science concepts to students.