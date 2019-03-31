Brummitt Girl Scouts collect for Lakeshore PAWS
Brummitt's fourth grade Girl Scout Troop 30494 collected items for Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso as their final community service project to earn their “Agent in Change” Journey badge. All Brummitt students were invited to contribute to the cause.
Foundation grant awarded to Chesterton High School
The Duneland Education Foundation awarded Chesterton High School a grant for its new Alchemy Project, an interactive event for staff and students to explore and understand the differences and similarities of the diverse community.
Munster High earns high honors at NWI Science and Engineering Fair
Munster High senior Shreyas Iyer was selected to receive the President’s Award (first place) at the 66th Annual Northwest Indiana Science and Engineering Fair, held at Valparaiso University, for his project, Impact of Targeted Defect Introduction in Metal-Organic Frameworks on Catalytic Behavior. His project involved the creation of computational models to study catalysts used in hydrogen fuel cells. His first place finish qualified him to attend the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix this coming May. As part of his award, Shreyas received a $1,000 cash prize, a gold medal, a certificate of achievement and a $2,500 renewable scholarship to attend Valparaiso University, and he was able to award his teacher, Patrick O’Neill, with a small cash award of $100. Additionally, Munster High School Junior Annie Ostojic received second place in the senior division, earning her a $150 cash award, a silver medal and a $1,000 renewable scholarship to attend VU.
Marian Catholic celebrates 60th anniversary
CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Marian Catholic High School continued its yearlong celebration of the school’s 60th anniversary with Veritas III, a scholarship benefit held last month. Alumni, parents, faculty members and friends gathered to commemorate the occasion and support Marian Catholic students. Welcomed by Master of Ceremonies Martin Oosterbaan, a 1977 graduate, guests enjoyed a reception, dinner and entertainment by members of Marian Catholic’s jazz band and choir. A live auction and paddle raise generated over $113,000 in scholarship funds for Marian Catholic Scholars with a Soul. Student speaker Payton Ramsey, a junior and a scholarship recipient from Matteson, Illinois, expressed her gratitude for the assistance she receives that enables her to be a part of a community where she can find and be herself. As part of the festivities, a new legacy display that chronicles Marian Catholic’s 60-year history was unveiled in the Leadership Center. A permanent installation, the display highlights the school’s heritage in text and images, beginning with its founding by the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, Illinois, in 1958. New segments will be added to the display in the future to document Marian Catholic’s next 60 years.
Shumate semifinalist with National Geographic GeoBee
Westchester Intermediate School fifth-grader Michael Shumate is one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the 2019 National Geographic GeoBee Indiana state competition. The contest was to be held at the IUPUI campus on March 29. This is the second level of the National Geographic GeoBee competition, which is now in its 31st year. School GeoBees were held in schools with fourth- through eighth-grade students throughout the state to determine each school champion.
Bus driver celebrates 50 years of service
Terry Volk has been a contracted bus driver with Merrillville Community School Corp. since 1969. She decided to become a bus driver when the family needed some extra income. She had three school-aged children, so the driving hours were a perfect fit for her family schedule. She was home when her children were home, which even included scheduled school breaks. Besides, she stated, "I enjoy driving!" Her service includes transporting general education students for the first 36 years. For the past 13 years, she has transported special education elementary and high school students. Greg Griffith, Terry's supervisor, said, "I am grateful to have a driver that has put in time and dedication to the students in our school district. She has influenced many of her students to succeed in life." Over the course of her employment, Terry has enjoyed many years of developing long-lasting friendships with her fellow drivers. She has made a lasting impression on the many students she has transported over the years.
Bishop Noll names Graduates with Distinction
HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute has announced its Graduates with Distinction for the class of 2019. Franco Komyatte, of Highland, was named valedictorian. He attended Our Lady of Grace School. Jake Fuehrmeyer, of Schererville, was named salutatorian. He attended St. Mary in Griffith. Graduates with Distinction are Matthew Avila, Elizabeth Buksa, Maya Cazares, Chyna Davis, Alexis Fortuna, Brandon Fuentes, Julianne Hoff, Tatiana Jimenez, David Mendoza, Elysa Roldan, Henry Smith, Alexandra Traciak, Sebastian Valdes, Arthur Vazquez, Rebecca Vazquez, John Wea, Alejandra Wedryk and Alexis Zieminski.